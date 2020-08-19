Webinar series to explore impact of COVID-19

After the success of its first webinar series earlier this year, University of Melbourne Department of Rural Health will launch a second instalment in September.

Presented by experts in health and education, the three-part series will discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, offering insights and solutions.

Director of UDRH Lisa Bourke said the department was committed to sharing health expertise with its communities to build their knowledge and resilience.

“In an attempt to make sense of what we are currently experience as a result of COVID-19, The Department of Rural Health has invited experts to share their learnings,” she said.

“While there is much uncertainty everywhere, specialists in education, resilience and recovery and vaccine development will offer their insights and ideas.

“Bringing the voices of experts to our regions is valuable, and residents across rural Victoria will benefit from the collective insights of our guests.”

In the first webinar Jim Watterston will provide an insight into the state of educational practice during this elongated COVID-19 period in his talk Education During COVID-19 — A catalyst for change or a retreat to the safety of the past?

Prof Watterston will identify six key challenges that all schools should be currently considering to optimise their student performance and outcomes in a post-pandemic world.

The second session, presented by Brock Bastian, is titled Building Personal and Community Resilience in the Face of COVID-19.

Prof Bastian will provide a review of his research on the role of pain and adversity in building personal and community resilience, and identify strategies that each of us can use during COVID-19 to lean into difficult experiences, allowing for the possibility of connection, meaning, and growth.

In the final instalment of the series, COVID-19: The Virus and Vaccines will be be presented by Kanta Subbarao.

Prof Subbarao will provide an insight into the virus, and share her knowledge on COVID-19 vaccines.

There will be the opportunity to ask questions at the end of each session.

Bookings are essential for these free public webinars, with all sessions taking place at 5.30 pm.

Register for session one on Tuesday, September 1 at go.unimelb.edu.au/5qej, session two on Thursday, September 16, at go.unimelb.edu.au/26sj and session three on Thursday, November 5 at go.unimelb.edu.au/z6sj

