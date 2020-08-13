Tom Saxton to be Shepparton’s voice on Victorian Youth Congress

Tom Saxton is determined to have the voices of Shepparton's young people heard.

Recently named as a 2020-21 Victorian Youth Congress Member, the position is much more than a resume-padding opportunity for the passionate 18-year-old.

“It's very humbling and I'm very grateful for the opportunity,” Tom said.

“My main goal is to actually achieve something.

“I feel like there are a lot of opportunities, people can go into and it's just something they can put on their resume, this is something I want to go into for the year term and have a tangible result as the outcome.”

Having previously spoken at two Victorian parliamentary inquiries and a national youth commission, Tom is not new to politics.

The former Notre Dame College student said it was important Shepparton's young people had a representative who could reach the decision makers.

“Often Shepparton youths are underrepresented,” he said.

“Especially if you're under 18 and you're not able to vote it can often seem that you don't have any voice in government and the Youth Congress is an initiative to challenge those ideas.

“I know there's a lot of issues in Shepparton. We have very poor educational outcomes relative to the state, regional kids are attending inter-school opportunities less than city kids and also our youth unemployment rate is the highest in the state.

“There's lots of room for work in Shepparton to be done.”

As a recent high school graduate, Tom is passionate about improving the education system.

“I saw a lot of flaws in it,” he said.

“There are a lot of spots where we're just missing out on.

“You come out of school, you don't understand how to vote, you're lacking a lot of soft skills, whether it's leadership, being able to communicate effectively with an employer, there's no specific times in school where we learn these skills.

“I've also found VCE, especially towards the end, depending on the classes you picked but mostly a case of here's some facts remember them, exams are finished you can forget them now and so it's almost a waste of time to a certain degree.”

Tom is spending his gap year completing the Fairley Leadership Program.

As the program's youngest ever participant he said he was inspired by values and work ethics of the graduates it produced.

“I've done some stuff with the Lighthouse Project and through that I've been able to meet Fairley graduates and they're all people that I really aspire to be,” he said.

“We've had to cancel our Canberra and Melbourne trips and while that's unfortunate, there's worse things in the world at the moment and we still get to meet everyone online on Zoom and everything so that's pretty good.”

In the future Tom hopes to study politics at university before going on to work in the advocacy space for a not-for-profit, but he has not ruled out a career in politics.

“I'd like to at some stage in my life, I think it'd be tremendous honor,” he said.



“However, I don't think I have the skills at the moment and I wouldn't want to go into the role, just for the sake of the role.”

More local news

Shepparton’s Robert Baxter releases debut EP

Graeme ‘Spanner’ Spence is good to have in the Greater Shepparton Secondary College works

Making medals for a great cause