News

Shepparton business offers free cards for medical mask exemptions

By Jessica Ball

When Vicki and Mark Liversidge's elderly relative felt uncomfortable leaving the house without wearing a mask they knew they had to create something to help communicate she had a medical exemption.

1 of 1

After an elderly woman was called out over the loudspeaker in a supermarket for not wearing a mask she felt uncomfortable going out in public.

Hoping to find a way to show she had a medical exemption, she called family members Mark and Vicki Liversidge asking for help.

“She has heart issues and she wanted to know if there was somewhere that she could get a badge or something,” Mark said.

“The first thing people think is that they're doing the wrong thing.

“People already struggle with the embarrassment of not wearing a mask, if you didn't have anxiety before you probably do now after visiting places like that.”

After failing to find anything, the owners of Shepparton's Insight Protection Solutions who normally make ID access cards instead used their equipment to create a card and lanyard.

“I think because everything came on so fast, medical facilities don't have this to give to people, they have a document to say ‘yes, you're exempt’, but this is just a little bit extra that you can do to help.

“It's an overt way to show that people have a medical exemption and it just takes that stigma away.”

Insight Protection Solutions owner Mark Liversidge created a card to help people show they have a medical exemption from wearing a mask.

Now, as their way of giving back to the community in these trying times, the business is offering the free cards to anyone who needs them.

The card does not give the wearer an exemption but helps communicate that they have one.

While they do not endorse not wearing a mask for no reason, Vicki said it was important to understand some cannot.

“We're not encouraging people not to wear masks, we just want to make people who can't wear masks feel more comfortable when they go out in the public,” she said.

“They could have asthma, they could have a heart condition, some people can't wear them for mental health reasons.

“If you've shown us that you've got the medical exemption, we'll give you the card, we're not just handing them out of the door for whoever.

“We don't want to know why you got it, we just need to see you have one. We're not recording names we're not interested (in) keeping a record who's got one.”

Free cards can be organised by calling Insight Protection Solutions on 5821 2677 and collected from 54 Annerley Ave, Shepparton.

More local news

Free meals for those struggling

Shepparton couple opens organic cafe

Tom Saxton to be Shepparton’s voice on Victorian Youth Congress

Latest articles

World

Auckland to spend fortnight locked down

A further 13 cases have been linked to Auckland’s COVID-19 outbreak, leading New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to lengthen the city’s lockdown.

AAP Newswire
World

No decision yet on NZ election: Ardern

New Zealand’s national election on September 19 could yet be deferred because of Auckland’s COVID-19 outbreak.

AAP Newswire
World

Mexico passes 500,000 virus cases

Mexico’s health ministry has reported the country has reached more than 505,000 coronavirus cases and 55,293 deaths.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Police confirm fatality following crash on Goulburn Valley Hwy

The Goulburn Valley Hwy is closed in both directions between Balaclava Rd and Graham St following a serious collision earlier this morning. Motorists should use Doyles Rd to avoid the closure. Emergency services are currently on scene. More to come

Liz Mellino
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records four active cases, GV Health inpatient dies

Greater Shepparton has reported another four active cases of COVID-19 and an inpatient at Goulburn Valley Health with the virus has died.

Madi Chwasta