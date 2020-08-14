Shepparton business offers free cards for medical mask exemptions

After an elderly woman was called out over the loudspeaker in a supermarket for not wearing a mask she felt uncomfortable going out in public.

Hoping to find a way to show she had a medical exemption, she called family members Mark and Vicki Liversidge asking for help.

“She has heart issues and she wanted to know if there was somewhere that she could get a badge or something,” Mark said.

“The first thing people think is that they're doing the wrong thing.

“People already struggle with the embarrassment of not wearing a mask, if you didn't have anxiety before you probably do now after visiting places like that.”

After failing to find anything, the owners of Shepparton's Insight Protection Solutions who normally make ID access cards instead used their equipment to create a card and lanyard.

“I think because everything came on so fast, medical facilities don't have this to give to people, they have a document to say ‘yes, you're exempt’, but this is just a little bit extra that you can do to help.

“It's an overt way to show that people have a medical exemption and it just takes that stigma away.”

Insight Protection Solutions owner Mark Liversidge created a card to help people show they have a medical exemption from wearing a mask.

Now, as their way of giving back to the community in these trying times, the business is offering the free cards to anyone who needs them.

The card does not give the wearer an exemption but helps communicate that they have one.

While they do not endorse not wearing a mask for no reason, Vicki said it was important to understand some cannot.

“We're not encouraging people not to wear masks, we just want to make people who can't wear masks feel more comfortable when they go out in the public,” she said. “They could have asthma, they could have a heart condition, some people can't wear them for mental health reasons.

“If you've shown us that you've got the medical exemption, we'll give you the card, we're not just handing them out of the door for whoever.

“We don't want to know why you got it, we just need to see you have one. We're not recording names we're not interested (in) keeping a record who's got one.”

Free cards can be organised by calling Insight Protection Solutions on 5821 2677 and collected from 54 Annerley Ave, Shepparton.

