Multicultural young women connect through virtual Friendship Cafe session

Young women from different cultural backgrounds gathered online recently to talk, laugh and connect via the Ethnic Council of Shepparton's first virtual Friendship Cafe session.

More than 15 women took part in the session, which saw Senior Constable Brooke Malane from the Mitchell Proactive Policing Unit share her story.

The Ethnic Council has been running the Friendship Cafe for a year, with sessions held once a month.

The cafe aims to provide a safe space for multicultural young women, particularly those from new and emerging communities, to have a cup of tea or coffee and share a friendly conversation.

However, because of social distancing, organisers have been unable to continue these sessions face-to-face.

“We are aware this (service) is vital, now more than ever, as more people are socially isolated due to various barriers under current circumstances,” organiser Aleena Qazikhil said.

“Therefore, we have decided to run these sessions virtually.”

In the inaugural online session, Sen Const Malane spoke about her career in the police force.

She shared what inspired her to pursue the profession, described her time at the police academy and unpacked the highlights and challenges of her role.

“She also explained the role of police officers during COVID-19 and what is or isn't allowed under current restrictions,” Ms Qazikhil said.

“And she shared her love for multicultural food and events.”

Ms Qazikhil said the women actively participated in the session.

“I was concerned they wouldn't engage, as it was online,” she said.

“But a number of participants asked Senior Constable Malane how to become a female police officer, as well as about the current challenges as a police officer during COVID-19.

“They were really happy and have asked for us to do more.”

The online sessions would continue to be run once a month.

Ms Qazikhil thanked Senior Constable Malane for sharing and her colleagues Sam Atukorala (who facilitated the session), Andrew Murley and Thon Thon for their contributions.