Language videos address family violence and education in Shepparton multicultural communities

Shepparton's Ali Al Battaat has created videos in multiple languages to highlight growing issues of family violence and education to the local multicultural community.

A social cohesion project officer at the Ethnic Council of Shepparton, Ali, 21, said COVID-19 had brought additional challenges to local culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

But many locals, unable to speak or read English, had been left with minimal resources.

By developing these videos, Ali hopes to fill a crucial gap in the pandemic response for multicultural communities.

“We started by releasing videos on the Ethnic Council Facebook and Instagram, explaining the stage three lockdown in seven languages: English, Samoan, Turkish, Arabic, Dari, Swahili and Punjabi,” Ali said.

“There were reports police were giving out a lot of fines, so we wanted to ensure the local multicultural community understood the restrictions.

“It reached 650 people, which was a brilliant start.”

Last month, the videos shifted their focus to family violence.

“Ethnic Council staff had begun to see family violence emerging as a major issue,” Ali said.

“There were reports family violence had tripled worldwide since COVID-19. So we knew it was becoming very serious.

“We created a collection of videos in four languages — English, Turkish, Arabic and Dari — explaining what family violence was. We ended up getting more than 10 000 views combined in the month of April.”

The Ethnic Council also received powerful feedback from viewers.

“The thing is, many people from other cultures don't know all that family violence is,” Ali said.

“They don't know you can experience family violence from your son. Or that family violence can involve financial control.

“These are massive issues, but many victims are not aware these are part of family violence.”

This month, the videos are focusing on education.

In the first two weeks, Ali shared general resources created by other organisations and departments with education tips and advice.

“And in the next couple weeks, we'll be focusing more on how parents can create a safe, quiet, friendly space for children to learn from home until they return to school,” he said.

“Above all, we'll be encouraging parents to look after their children's mental wellbeing at this time, more than just their education.

“Because while parents aren't teachers, they can still use this time to teach their kids skills they might not get at school, like mowing the lawn, cooking — or about mental health itself.”

A member of Youth of Colour and Culture — a youth group for local multicultural people aged 16 to 24 — Ali has enlisted the help of YCC members and other youth from multicultural backgrounds to develop the videos.

Along with Ali, YCC members have recorded themselves sharing the messages on family violence and education in their native tongue.

YCC started after the Christchurch mosque shootings in March last year and has now grown to 60 members.

“Whenever there's an opportunity to help out in the community, members of YCC have put their hand up. Now, they're helping with these videos,” Ali said.

“It's been amazing to see the response and support from locals.”

As for what’s next — Ali said next month’s videos would focus on intersectionality, racism or discrimination.

Plus, there are plans to launch a podcast down the track.

“We’re currently seeing the Chinese community face racism due to COVID-19. But racism has been going on since the beginning of time,” Ali said.

“All we can do is play our part in stopping it wherever we can, and addressing underlying attitudes that lead to racism.

“Eventually, we’re also hoping to launch a podcast featuring local multicultural youth sharing about issues of discrimination and encouraging social cohesion.

“But that’s still in the planning stages.”