Videos translate COVID-19 messaging for Shepparton refugee and asylum seeker communities

Deciphering the endless stream of COVID-19 messaging can be confusing and frustrating.

But imagine if you could not understand a single word.

Literally.

That is the case for 80 per cent of Uniting Vic Tas's new arrival clients in Shepparton.

These refugee and asylum seeker community members are illiterate in their own languages, deprived of an education because of poverty or persecution.

Meaning written coronavirus alerts — even those in their native tongue — are just marks on a page.

And daily they are battling to understand the health crisis sweeping their communities and targeting their most vulnerable.

But that is all about to change, thanks to a bright new initiative.

Interpreter Sarmed Yassin about to be filmed by Damien Willoughby.

Greater Shepparton Foundation and Uniting Vic Tas have joined forces to create videos in seven languages explaining crucial health and safety messages amid the pandemic.

“This resource is desperately needed in our newly arrived communities,” Uniting Vic Tas Resilient Communities programs manager Sara Noori said.

“Uniting is the sole provider of the Humanitarian Settlement Program, we resettle refugees in Goulburn North East, mainly in Shepparton and Wodonga.

“Almost 80 per cent of our clients cannot read or write in their own language, so it's really difficult for them to understand coronavirus alerts unless they are audio or visual.

“These videos can be easily shared via WhatsApp and Viber groups in culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities.

“They won't have to search for or navigate a website in English, which is just not practically possible for most, as the language barrier keeps them from understanding key messages.”

Uniting Vic Tas Resilient Communities programs manager Sara Noori and Greater Shepparton Foundation chief executive Cheryl Hammer.

The series of videos, which have been filmed this week and will be distributed from today, feature interpreters from Shepparton.

They will cover crucial messaging drawn directly from the Department of Health around social distancing, mental health, stopping the spread, hygiene, staying informed and information for the elderly.

Languages will include five spoken by new and emerging communities — Arabic, Persian/Dari, Dinka, Hazaragi and Swahili.

Plus the two predominant languages in local migrant communities: Punjabi and Filipino.

Greater Shepparton Foundation has provided $5000 in funding for the project to ensure it is immediately distributed to these at-risk communities.

“I was actually shocked when Sara told me this resource didn't already exist in town,” chief executive Cheryl Hammer said.

“The whole community — not just our CALD communities — will benefit from this.

“If we can all follow messaging around social distancing and hygiene — no matter what language we speak — we can stop the spread.”

The series of videos will be distributed through Uniting Vic Tas, Greater Shepparton City Council, Greater Shepparton Foundation, the Ethnic Council of Shepparton and beyond.

“Uniting is very well-placed to distribute this, as we employ many CALD community leaders,” Ms Noori said.

Ms Hammer said Shepparton was leading the way in developing this vital resource.

“We haven't seen many other communities responding like this to the need,” she said.

“If we are approached by outside communities to use them, we would be more than happy to share.