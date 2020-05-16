News

New studio space empowers Shepparton multicultural young people to practise culture

By Charmayne Allison

Local artist Deri Theodorus paints murals at the new Point of Difference Studio (POD).

A new space empowering local youth of colour and culture, which is the first of its kind in regional Victoria, has opened in Mooroopna.

Point of Difference Studio, known as the POD, aims to offer a safe, respectful and accessible environment for Greater Shepparton's multicultural youth.

The venue features a spacious studio and computer room, as well as a new recording space, set to be completed next week.

Launched by local founders Betul Tuna, Mellisa Silaga and Zubeyda Shaburdin, the POD has been a long-term dream.

But it has been a lengthy journey to see this dream come to fruition.

“We've been using every platform possible to advocate for a multicultural community hub in town, because a space like this just doesn't exist,” Betul said.

“Sadly, it never seems to have been a priority.

“There are hubs here for the multicultural school community, but not for the rest of us.”

Finally, eight months ago, the three women took matters into their own hands, renting a space in Mooroopna and kicking off renovations.

Point of Difference Studio has been a labour of love, with the women paying for renovations, resources and utilities out of their own pockets.

That's a start-up cost alone of $30,000 — not to mention ongoing expenses to maintain the facility.

“We haven't opened up for donations yet. Our region is already disadvantaged, so to ask people to pay $50 to use the space just doesn't seem doable,” Betul said.

“So we're going to avoid putting a price on the building.”

Betul said Point of Difference would not have been possible without tireless volunteer contributions from community members.

“It has just been crazy, the number of men, women and young people who have offered to help us along the way,” Betul said.

“Some of these volunteers have done night shift, baby shifts or school drop-offs and then raced over here to volunteer their time to bring this space together.

“That commitment alone shows the need for this space.”

Now, the studio is just a few final touches away from being finished.

But thanks to word of mouth, it is already being well-used.

The first half of the POD is a dance studio, with one wall covered in an eye-catching mural by Yorta Yorta artist Tammy-Lee Atkinson.

This will be a space where community groups can practise their culture including music, dancing and art.

Then there's the workspace, complete with separate work stations, computer access and internet.

“This is perfect for young locals with start-up businesses. It can also be a quiet reading or study space,” Betul said.

Finally, there's the recording studio, just a few days away from completion.

“I was chatting to a friend of mine in Adelaide recently about starting a podcast and realised it's time we had more recording resources here in Shepparton,” Betul said.

“There are so many youth in the community who have YouTube channels and a lot to say.”

High-quality recording equipment has been ordered and is set to be installed next week.

“Because this is quite expensive equipment, we want it to be a space everyone can utilise,” Betul said.

“When you are part of a marginalised community, you can make do with a lot less.

“But when you have equipment that makes a high-quality product, it increases the reach of your message.”

Local artist Dery Theodorus is currently painting a mural on the walls of the recording room, featuring portraits of inspirational men and women of colour including Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Bell Hooks, Tupac and Dame Whina Cooper.

“We want the room to be inspiring. A truth-telling room,” Betul said.

Community contributions along the way have given multicultural locals a real sense of ownership of the studio.

“They know this is their space,” Betul said.

“It's like when you visit family — you feel comfortable, safe, you know you'll be looked after.

“We want the POD to have the same feeling.

“With this space, it doesn't matter what your religion or ethnicity is, it's all about empowerment.

“Your multiculturalism, which can be seen by some as a weakness or a downfall, is your strength.

“Once people own that, they can reach their full potential.”

To participate in this program, you must be a current high school, GOTAFE or university student.

Point of Difference Studio is at 3/6 Macisaac Rd, Mooroopna and will be open Monday to Friday, 10 am to 2 pm, with a limit of four students at a time.

For more information, contact Betul on 0431 012 811 or email [email protected]

