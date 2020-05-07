Notre Dame College canteen staff feeding community through COVID-19

Notre Dame College's canteen and home economics staff have been cooking and delivering meals to families in need, allowing them to continue working while students learn from home.

Staff have been working their usual hours, preparing hampers for about 20 Notre Dame College families a week, and another 20 packages for St Vinnies in Mooroopna and Shepparton.

These parcels, which include a mix of fresh and frozen meals, and desserts, are being delivered on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Notre Dame College deputy principal Kris Walker came up with the idea in the lead-up to the school shutdowns, when thinking about how they could support employees whose jobs relied on students attending school, as well as vulnerable families in their community.

“Our canteen staff and home economics assistant's work has been disrupted,” she said.

“(They) have incredible skills and talents in the kitchen and presented us with an opportunity to support many of our Notre Dame College families that have been severely impacted by COVID-19.”

Ms Walker said the school has been able to identify families who may be needing assistance due to job losses, or difficulties associated with taking care of multiple children at home, through the school's pastoral care program.

Canteen manager Belinda Brown said the families receiving the hampers had been contacting them and thanking them for their work.

“It warms my heart — we do the job we love, but we also get to give back,” she said.

“It's rewarding in that way, and makes us feel so good.”

Principal John Cortese said a similar program was under way at the school's Emmaus Campus through the McAuley Champagnat Programme, where welfare staff were making home visits to families with meals.

He also encouraged Notre Dame College families who needed additional support to contact the school.

While the school has been covering the cost for most of the food, Mr Cortese said is was grateful for fruit donations from Radevski Coolstores, and would welcome further contributions of milk and bread.