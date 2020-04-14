Guthrie Street Primary School makes fun videos for remote learning

Guthrie Street Primary School has been making entertaining videos featuring staff singing and dancing, with the aim to lift the spirits of families feeling uncertain about remote learning.

One video features the teachers from the school lip-syncing in their homes to a pop song called My House, which has racked up more than 1000 views.

Another video is a half-hour talk show, called Guthrie Street TV, featuring interviews with teachers about happenings at the school, and the promise of a new episode each Monday.

Principal Brendan Bicknell said teachers came up with the idea after thinking about the ways they could communicate with the more than 500 students while they were learning from home.

He said the reception from families and the community for the videos had been "really positive".

“I've always been confident in making sure we communicate lots to our families, and it was important parents and families felt supported during this time,” he said.

“Our staff brainstormed some ideas on how to support families.

“When the first video went on, we got heaps of hits and responses from the parents and the community.”

Mr Bicknell said the school was dedicated to promoting positivity in line with strategies from the ‘Resilience Project’, an initiative founded by a primary school teacher which encouraged gratitude, empathy and mindfulness.

“We've implemented a lot of those strategies (from a teachers’ seminar), to help with mental ill health,” he said.

“It's about keeping things positive, and promoting strategies to get kids through the tough times.”

He said while families were nervous about the term ahead, the school was prepared to make the new and challenging arrangements work.

“There is lots of uncertainty from all stakeholders — teachers, parents, and kids.

“Each household will look different, for example, whether people are working from home, or whether older and younger siblings are at home.

“It will be challenging, but it's a challenge we’re willing to accept."

Mr Bicknell said the school would also communicate with families through the Compass platform, and other remote learning software, including Seesaw and Google Teams.

