Parents face mammoth task as remote learning kicks off

Parents across Greater Shepparton are facing an uncertain future, educating their children from home indefinitely as schools close to combat coronavirus.

For Murchison mum Jade Hetherton, the task ahead seems almost too great to grasp.

As a single mother of five — two with ADHD and two with high-functioning autism — she's already had her fair share of parenting ups and downs.

But add to that full-time home-schooling, and it's a mammoth task ahead.

“I'm just going to struggle through it,” she said.

“And I don't have a partner to help out, I'm all on my own.

“At this point I don't know what remote learning is going to look like, as I haven't been given much information from the schools.

“But I'm expecting to get calls today.”

Jade's children, who are students at Murchison Primary School and Notre Dame College, are spread across Years 2, 3, 5, 6 and 8.

Her oldest son Riley is part of the learning enrichment program at his school, which has a dedicated teacher floating around the classroom to help students.

Of her children, two are already behind at school.

This leaves Jade, like so many other local parents, with an incredible sense of pressure.

“My main concern is that they'll get back to school even further behind, and that it will all be my fault,” she said.

“But I'm trying to stay positive — I've just got to get the inner school teacher inside of me to come out and shine.

“I totally understand these restrictions are the best steps to keep locals safe, but it's still a scary and daunting time for all us parents.”

Working in administration at a local mechanic, Jade will now have to put her job on the back-burner to focus on her kids’ education.

While they've "had a blast" the past two weeks of holidays, she said it would be all hands on deck when classes kick off today.

“At this point we're planning to spend 9 am to 12 pm studying, as I won't be able to spread their learning across the entire day.

“This will make things incredibly tough, as I have five children spread across all different learning levels.

“We've set up our study and kitchen table as learning spaces.

“And we'll just have to do the best we can, make the most of this situation and pray we're getting it right.”

Jade is urging parents to get behind each other in this incredibly overwhelming time.

“I have a lot of support at the moment from friends — including friends who are teachers,” she said.

“We're all going through this together, let's lean on each other as much as possible and cheer each other on.”