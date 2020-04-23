Mooroopna Integrated Early Learning Centre to lift outcomes in community

Construction of the Mooroopna Integrated Early Learning Centre is under way, with the $20.5 million site promising a single-entry hub for early learning, primary school, adult education and health services.

And the project is a dream come true for Mooroopna Primary School principal Steven Rogers.

“One of the greatest days of my professional life was when we found out our school would be the site for the early learning centre,” he said.

“This is a project that our school and our community have been working on for more than a decade.



“It’s a fantastic feeling, and we’ve worked really hard to achieve it.”

The new centre will bring together a whole host of services, including a three- and four-year-old kindergarten, long day care, community spaces, maternal and child health rooms, and paediatrician and welfare rooms.

The centre will also facilitate connections for parents, by helping them access adult education services.

The project is part of the broader Shepparton Education Plan, and is one of 10 Victorian Government Our Place locations, which sees the entrance of an early learning centre shared with a government school.

It will have places for 100 children and is expected to open next year.

Mr Rogers, who has lived in Mooroopna since 1993 and has been principal at the primary school for 14 years, said the integrated centre would help address welfare and educational outcomes in town.

“We’ve identified as a community that our outcomes for young people aren’t as good as we’d like them to be,” he said.

This has been reflected in data from the Australian Early Development Census, which showed nearly half of all children under the age of five in Mooroopna were either socially, economically or physically vulnerable, or had difficulty communicating.

This compares with 30% of children in the entire Greater Shepparton region, and 20% across the state.

Mr Rodgers said starting kids on the right path from the beginning was fundamental for lifting these standards to match the rest of Victoria.

“Studies show early childhood has a massive impact on childhood and outcomes in life,” he said.

“When children are more engaged in work, they’re less likely to go to jail and be involved in drugs later on in life.

“When we can have a child enrol in any of our schools, that child will have better outcomes.”

Further benefits included the services and support the centre would offer parents and guardians, which would in turn support the entire family unit.

“If parents and adults are modelling learning, young people are motivated to do better in school,” he said.

“It’s a whole life-cycle approach, the full gamut of learning.”

Mr Rogers said while the services to support children and families were already available in the region, the reasons some were not engaging with them were numerous and often complex.

He hoped a single-entrance centre would help break down those barriers.

“There are a lot of reasons why people don't access them,” he said.

“Sometimes the family can’t afford it, or are reluctant to spend, or have had lousy experiences with schools and formal settings, and they don’t want to deal with that.”

And so far, Mr Rogers said community members had been enthusiastic about the centre, once they realised what it would provide.

“I do have to explain it to people, but once they get it, people are blown out of the water,” he said.

“There’s a real level of excitement.”

Construction at the centre is continuing, and Mr Rogers hoped that remained the case through the COVID-19 pandemic.

But despite these uncertainties, he was firm that once open, the centre would make a difference for the community he has been passionate about for more than 25 years.

“It’s a great town, I love the people and I love working here,” he said.

“We’ve got lots of great people and they really care about our kids.

“And the early learning centre will make it a better place for all of us.”