Kialla West students head back to school

By Jessica Ball

Kialla West Primary School students Lily Balfour, 8, Charlotte Brown, 8, Georgie Hanlon, 11, Reese Young, 8, Gemma Balfour, 6, Sophie Brown, 10, and Stevie Young, 6, are hard at work in the classroom.

Sophie, 10, and Charlotte Brown, 8. "It feels like I'm back in my learning zone," Sophie said. "I feel comfortable," Charlotte said.

Reese, 8 and Stevie Young, 6. "I'm really excited for my learning and to see my friends," Reese said. "I'm happy because we get to learn more stuff," Stevie said.

Harry, 9, and Georgie Hanlon, 11. "I miss my friends," Harry said. "At home it was a bit boring so it gives me something to do," Georgie said.

When the bell rang to start term two, schools throughout the Goulburn Valley were unusually quiet.

Roll call was swift at Kialla West Primary School, with only five students on campus for the first day of term, 12 on Thursday and eight signed up for Friday, rather than the normal 236.

Like other Victorian government schools, principal Wes Teague said Kialla West had moved to remote learning, but the gates would remain open for the children of essential workers and those without suitable supervision.

“It's definitely a different feeling without anywhere near the number of children or teachers at school,” Mr Teague said.

“It just varies depending on which days where we've got both parents working and there is no suitable supervision available.

“The learning is exactly the same as they would be doing at home, it's just that there is a teacher in the room to supervise.”

There may be fewer students but the phone calls and emails had skyrocketed, and Mr Teague said this week was about ironing out kinks and providing support for parents.

“From the teachers’ point of view, they've done a lot of work around using Seesaw and apps like that so they can actually post little videos, and the videos are like mini lessons for kids to do for their reading and writing and maths,” he said.

“As time goes on, our teachers and even children will get better and better at this online or remote learning, so I think the quality and the standard of it will improve as the weeks go on.

“We just need to start at a basic level that allows the teachers to become really confident and competent with it and then the children will also develop an understanding on how to do things, and then they'll be able to slowly build in other challenges and make the learning go a little bit deeper.”

Mr Teague said it was the social connection students would miss while learning at home.

“It's the other little nice things that you share with your friends and peers at school, so the teachers are trying the best they can to replicate those things,” he said.

Mr Teague said the message was clear: any child that could stay home and learn must do so.

“In this current climate it's about safety first and then trying to focus on learning,” he said.

“It's not an optional type of thing.”

The News asked Kialla West Primary School students what they thought about being back on campus.

