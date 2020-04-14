Shepparton business sells essential items via drive-through

A Shepparton business is transforming the way people shop for essential items.

From hand sanitiser to bread, milk and eggs, Perq Essentials has every essential covered - and the best perk is, you don't need to get out of the car.

Thanks to the new venture, the click-and-collect service means people can buy their essentials online before collecting in north Shepparton within hours via a contact-less drive-through service.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Perq Essentials manager David Barlow said he stocked hospitality businesses, so had to come up with a new way to keep the business afloat - and fast.

“When the pandemic broke it affected a lot of our customers,” Mr Barlow said.

“So we started thinking how we could change our business.

“It became pretty clear people were struggling with buying things at retail.

“So we had a look at the shape of our building and thought why don’t we just make it so people get supplies contact-free?”

Mr Barlow said the click-and-collect service was growing in popularity by the day.

“We started out supplying really urgent basic stuff like toilet paper,” Mr Barlow said.

“But we have since grown and now have a range of things from bread, milk, tinned fruit, and even eggs.

“The goal is to make sure people can get the things they need and keep people out of the supermarkets.”

The store has a limit on a number of items to ensure the business can steadily maintain its product flow and keep customers satisfied.

Having serviced dozens of businesses before the pandemic, Mr Barlow said he wanted to grow his supply list.

“Right now I am talking to local farmers and dairy producers because we really want to focus on local supplies,” Mr Barlow said.

“We are also working with SPC.

“Hopefully in the future we will be able to stock meat, cheese and fresh produce like fruit and veggies.”

Perq Essentials is located at 4 Mercury Dve and is open Monday to Friday from 12 pm-2 pm and 4.30 pm-5.30 pm. Visit shepparton.perq.com.au for more information.

More local news

Little fighter Charlee keeps making her parents proud

Works to begin on Mooroopna Early Leaning Centre