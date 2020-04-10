Have a heart for the Good Friday Appeal

Born with half a heart, Charlee Norman-Linke is only three months old and has already had two major surgeries.

Charlee's family is from Euroa but her second home — the only one she has known — is the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.

That is because Charlee was born with a rare defect called hypoplastic heart syndrome, which means the left side of her heart does not form correctly and blood flow is affected.

Mum Jessie has spent every day by her daughter's side and says Charlee's life has been full of challenges.

“The biggest problem between the two surgeries has been keeping her oxygen levels up,” Jessie said.

“I don’t know how many times her levels have dropped and we have had to go in and out of the intensive care unit.”

Charlee Norman-Linke.

While Jessie is preparing to take her daughter home in the coming weeks, Charlee will spend her first Easter at hospital and "will never be fixed".

Which is why Jessie is encouraging people to dig deep and donate to this year's Good Friday Appeal.

It has gone virtual in the face of COVID-19 but Jessie said the hospital needed donations now more than ever.

“How I imagined this would all go and how this has gone has been worlds apart,” Jessie said.

“The Royal Children's Hospital is a place where we could all be together.

“We had our moments where things weren’t looking great but there has been so much happiness in our room.

“And that is because of the hospital.”

Norman-Linke family.

Although COVID-19 has affected the appeal, Jessie stressed there were families being affected outside of coronavirus.

“I know so many kids and their families who are just beginning their story,” she said.

“And they are coming into this in a very different world and it’s really important the hospital still receives as much support as they can.

“Kids still need your help.”

Although Easter won't be spent as a family due to coronavirus regulations at the hospital, Jessie is counting down the days until she can bring her daughter home to Charlee's father Michael and siblings Bailee and Chayse.

“I’ve been trying to convince the nurses to come with me,” Jessie said with a laugh.

“I’m just trying to prepare myself for not having their support.

“I’ve had days where I felt Charlee wasn’t 100 per cent and it was having nurses there that have known her from day one and also knew things weren’t normal and got things moving quicker.

“They advocate what’s right based on the child and not just what the textbook says.

”We are just so incredibly grateful for the doctors and nurses that we have built relationships with, not only for what they have done to help Charlee but they have listened to us when other people didn’t want to.”

To donate to the appeal visit goodfridayappeal.com.au