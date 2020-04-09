Works to begin on Mooroopna Early Leaning Centre

The sod has been turned and works have begun on Mooroopna’s multi-million dollar Integrated Early Learning Centre.

Victorian builder AW Nicholson began work on the centre this week and aims to complete the high quality early learning centre which will include a kindergarten and long daycare services by 2021.

The centre will also bring together a range of services where professionals can work together to deliver education, care, health and support services to children and their families.

The centre is part of the Shepparton Education Plan, towards which the state government has so far injected $21.5 million.

Education Minister James Merlino said the centre was more than just a kindergarten.

“This new centre is not just a kindergarten - it is an Integrated Early Learning Centre and will provide extra support that local families will be able to get there,” Mr Merlino said.

“We are getting on with the job of boosting education outcomes in Greater Shepparton,” he said.

The centre will be co-located at Mooroopna Primary School which will help families ditch the dreaded double drop-off and make the transition from kinder to school easier for local children.

The build is based on the Our Place model developed by The Colman Foundation. The philanthropic organisation supports education in disadvantaged communities.

The Shepparton Education Plan aims to boost education outcomes across Greater Shepparton and provide students and teachers with the best facilities for learning.