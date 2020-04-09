Bat out of Tatura

Locals are being reminded of the importance of the flying fox colony at Tatura’s Cussen Park.

The park’s grey-headed flying fox colony plays a major role in the regeneration of hardwood forests, as the animals feed and disperse seeds while flying.

Greater Shepparton City Council wants to remind residents bats do not pose a significant risk to human health.

Wildlife Victoria chief executive Megan Davidson said there was no evidence the novel coronavirus occurred in any Australian wildlife species, including bats.

“We are reassuring people that they are not at risk from contracting the disease from wildlife, but that they should follow the government's directions about physical distancing from other people and practise meticulous hygiene, to reduce their risk,” she said.

While bats do carry two diseases that can infect humans — Australian bat lyssavirus and hendra virus — rates are extremely low in the bat population and transmission is unlikely.

Council said it engaged a specialist consultant to create a management plan for Cussen Park’s bat population, as Victorian bat colonies increased in population.

“The grey-headed flying foxes are rigorously monitored, with all management options discussed and enacted accordingly, including consideration to other park users,” a council spokesperson said.

Grey-headed flying foxes are a nationally threatened species afforded protection under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.

It is illegal to harass or injure a bat and such actions carry a penalty of $3109.

If anyone encounters a sick or injured bat, they should not attempt to touch the animal but call Wildlife Victoria on 03 8400 7300 for a wildlife rescuer who is vaccinated and trained in handling bats.