GV Suns seeking expressions of interest for 2021 coaching roles

By Aydin Payne

Coaches wanted: The Goulburn Valley Suns are seeking expressions of interest for coaching roles next year.

If you have ever thought about starting your coaching career or trying your hand at a higher level, then the Goulburn Valley Suns want you.

The local NPL2 outfit are seeking expressions of interest for coaching positions for 2021 across all of its teams.

Off the back of the cancelled year of action, the Suns are already looking to start preparations for next season.

Suns’ Technical Director Billy Marshall said the club encouraged anyone with any skill-set to express their interest.

“It's always good to have fresh faces around,” he said.

“The club is looking for enthusiastic and reliable coaches from around the local region that might be wanting to have a crack at a higher level.

“Even people that haven't coached before, we would love to welcome any younger players that are looking to get into coaching for the first time.

“There is likely to be two or three head coach roles in no particular age, but there is the scope for people to fill assistant roles and learn off the other coaches.”

The Technical Director highlighted the wealth of experience on offer at the Suns for coaches to work under.

“Anyone wanting to get experience in coaching, the club has an abundance of knowledge to feed off,” he said.

“Shane (Dunne) has got some high coaching credentials and both Craig (Carley) and myself have got over 15 years of experience in professional settings.

“Shane has been fantastic since he joined, we have seen a massive difference already.

“We have had people from the UK express their interest, but with COVID-19 we would need to sit and wait.

“And although we are in October, planning for next season has already started and next thing you know, you are stuck into pre-season.”

Anyone who wishes to express their interest can head to the GV Suns Facebook page or email [email protected]

