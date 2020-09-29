Sport

Kialla export excited for first crack at AFL finals action

By Aydin Payne

Eyes on the ball: Kialla export Alex Keath will suit up for his first AFL finals match this weekend. Picture: AAP

1 of 1

After 47 AFL games, the 48th of Alex Keath's short career is destined to be a memorable one.

The Kialla export and Western Bulldogs key-defender will run out on Saturday afternoon at the Gabba in his very first finals appearance.

When Keath joined the AFL ranks in 2016 - after a brief first-class cricket career - his club, the Adelaide Crows, were on the cusp of a grand final appearance.

And although the former Shepparton Bear broke through for his debut match in 2017, he was unable to taste September action at the Crows later that season.

But the hulking defender will finally tick that elusive box in the Dogs’ elimination final against St Kilda.

Speaking ahead of the do-or-die contest, the 28-year-old said that he was looking forward to his first crack at finals football.

“I haven't played one before, this is essentially why you play the game, you want to play in these big games,” Keath told westernbulldogs.com.au

“The ladder position reflects what our season’s been like, so we’ve earned nothing more than just the first week and that’s how we’ll approach it.”

It hasn't been the smoothest sailing for the Bulldogs in 2020.

The Bulldogs waited until the final round of the home-and-away season to lock in their top-eight position and at one stage languished in 18th spot.

But even though their season has been up-and-down, the club's defensive unit - led by All-Australian Caleb Daniel - has been rock solid.

Keath, who has played every game this season, said he has enjoyed being a member of the back line group in his first year at the Dogs.

“I've really enjoyed it, it's a good back line group,” he said.

“(There's a) nice mixture of personalities and things like that. We've been able to try and build the chemistry throughout the season and I think we've developed that.

“We're really looking forward to our first final together.”

Saturday might be Keath's first finals hit-out, but it won't be his first match against St Kilda this season.

The Saints thumped the Dogs in round two by 39 points and Keath said his teammates would be expecting a fierce challenge.

“They’re a dangerous outfit for sure and there’s definitely things we can learn from that first performance (in round two),” he said.

“It’s something we really want to improve on.

“We’ve just got to be ready for a fierce contest on Saturday.”

More local sport

Shepparton 12-year-old hits hole-in-one

Vixens co-captain praises Elle McDonald's performance

Latest articles

National

Sydney cop accepts memory of assault wrong

A police officer has accepted his recollection of events was wrong after earlier saying a woman he tasered had repeatedly hit him and his partner.

AAP Newswire
National

PM says wharfies holding country to ransom

The prime minister has weighed into the industrial dispute at Sydney’s Port Botany terminal, accusing the union of holding the nation to ransom.

AAP Newswire
National

Swans AFL player Taylor admits assault

Sydney Swans AFL player Elijah Taylor will be sentenced in December after pleading guilty in a Perth court to the aggravated assault of his ex-girlfriend.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Seymour’s netball co-coach shines for Vixens

Melbourne Vixens co-captain Liz Watson has praised the performance of teammate Elle McDonald at the weekend. The Seymour A-grade netball coach continued her breakout season on Sunday in the Vixens’ tense 58-54 victory over the Sunshine Coast...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Underwood Stakes day preview

Apologies to our loyal supporters who would have noticed that their beloved Payney’s Punt was missing in last Friday’s edition of the News

Aydin Payne
Sport

Local trio picked in Cricket Victoria under-17 talent squad

Burgeoning Euroa cricket star Josh Robertson has earned a significant honour early in his career, picked in Cricket Victoria’s under-17 Emerging Performance squad. And he is not the only Goulburn Valley product to be picked, with Rochester’s Waugh...

Alex Mitchell