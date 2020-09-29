Kialla export excited for first crack at AFL finals action

After 47 AFL games, the 48th of Alex Keath's short career is destined to be a memorable one.

The Kialla export and Western Bulldogs key-defender will run out on Saturday afternoon at the Gabba in his very first finals appearance.

When Keath joined the AFL ranks in 2016 - after a brief first-class cricket career - his club, the Adelaide Crows, were on the cusp of a grand final appearance.

And although the former Shepparton Bear broke through for his debut match in 2017, he was unable to taste September action at the Crows later that season.

But the hulking defender will finally tick that elusive box in the Dogs’ elimination final against St Kilda.

Speaking ahead of the do-or-die contest, the 28-year-old said that he was looking forward to his first crack at finals football.

“I haven't played one before, this is essentially why you play the game, you want to play in these big games,” Keath told westernbulldogs.com.au

“The ladder position reflects what our season’s been like, so we’ve earned nothing more than just the first week and that’s how we’ll approach it.”

It hasn't been the smoothest sailing for the Bulldogs in 2020.

The Bulldogs waited until the final round of the home-and-away season to lock in their top-eight position and at one stage languished in 18th spot.

But even though their season has been up-and-down, the club's defensive unit - led by All-Australian Caleb Daniel - has been rock solid.

Keath, who has played every game this season, said he has enjoyed being a member of the back line group in his first year at the Dogs.

“I've really enjoyed it, it's a good back line group,” he said.

“(There's a) nice mixture of personalities and things like that. We've been able to try and build the chemistry throughout the season and I think we've developed that.

“We're really looking forward to our first final together.”

Saturday might be Keath's first finals hit-out, but it won't be his first match against St Kilda this season.

The Saints thumped the Dogs in round two by 39 points and Keath said his teammates would be expecting a fierce challenge.

“They’re a dangerous outfit for sure and there’s definitely things we can learn from that first performance (in round two),” he said.

“It’s something we really want to improve on.

“We’ve just got to be ready for a fierce contest on Saturday.”

