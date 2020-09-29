Shepparton 12-year-old hits hole-in-one

Some golfers will go a lifetime without celebrating the ultimate - a hole-in-one.

But Zavier Davidson will have almost an entire one to celebrate his; the 12-year-old hit an ace on - fittingly - the 12th hole at Shepparton Golf Club earlier this month.

Not yet a teenager, Davidson made the 155 m par three look easy, dropping one in off the tee during a Saturday round with his grandfather.

Father Shane Davidson said Zavier had searched far and wide for his ball before realising it was in a particularly sneaky hiding spot - the hole.

“It was a bit windy, but he said he struck it pretty good. His grandfather hit the green too so they walked up together, and he grabbed a sand wedge and his putter because he couldn't see the ball,” he said.

“He was looking over the back of the green, but the blokes on the practice green said he'd better have a look in the hole.”

Luckily, Shane had no reason to be jealous - he boasts an ace, also from a remarkably young age.

“(Zavier) said he's got one up on me, he got one when he was 12 and I got one when I was 15,” he said.

“He was pretty chuffed, although he just came home and told me - he didn't even text me and let me know.”

And Shane said the hole-in-one, combined with an impressive handicap, could be a sign of things to come for the youngster.

“He plays a bit, especially now it's school holidays. He often has a hit with (his grandfather) on a Saturday in winter, in summer he plays cricket.

“We'll see what he does, it's probably his third sport behind footy and cricket. But he's got his handicap down to eight, so we'll see what happens.”

The young Davidson truly does have a lifetime to remember his great feat, with his name added to the club's hole-in-one honour board.