Soccer news: Kuol enjoys title success at NPL2 level

One of the region's brightest soccer products has enjoyed premiership success as Central Coast Mariners secured the NSW NPL2 title at the weekend.

Shepparton export Alou Kuol and his teammates claimed the NPL2 premiership on Sunday when they saluted 4-1 over Bonnyrigg White Eagles at Pluim Park.

The superb win over the White Eagles, which came in the competition's final round, helped lift the Mariners to 23 points - one ahead of second placed NWS Spirit FC.

Kuol, a member of the Mariners’ A-League outfit, started as a substitute in the victory.

Even though the score at the final whistle heavily favoured the Mariners, it was a nervous opening hour of action.

Holding a 1-0 lead at half-time, the Mariners coughed up a goal in the 64th minute and looked set to miss out on clinching the title.

However, a second yellow card for White Eagles’ Bradie Smith allowed the Mariners to put the foot down and score three goals in the final 20 minutes of the match.

The result now gives Central Coast the advantage of a home final this weekend.

And it will be a case of déjà vu when they square off against Bonnyrigg at Pluim Park for a spot in the grand final.

Mariners NPL2 coach Nick Montgomery said he was proud to see his side tick off its goals from the start of the season.

“I’m extremely proud of the boys,” Montgomery told ccmariners.com.au

“We set the goal at the start of the season to win the league and we’ve done that in both 20s and first grade for the first time, and also stormed ahead on points to claim the Club Championship.”

“It’s a fantastic effort in uncertain times where there’s a lot of boys who don’t know what’s going to happen next season, whether it be with the A-League, the NYL or the NPL so amidst all of that uncertainty the mindset of the players has been fantastic.”

More local news

Shepparton teenager earns spot in Cricket Victoria talent squad

Kialla product to get first taste of finals football