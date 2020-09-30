Sport

Shepparton teenager selected in Cricket Victoria under-16 talent squad

By Aydin Payne

Smashing it: Shepparton's Gemma Boyd has been selected in Cricket Victoria's under-16 talent squad.

Talented Shepparton teenager Gemma Boyd has taken another momentous step forward in her cricket journey with selection in Cricket Victoria's under-16 Emerging Performance Squad.

The Central Park-St Brendan's product is the only Cricket Shepparton representative to be named in the 2020-21 talent squad.

Even more impressive is the fact that out of the 24 players selected in the Victorian Country squad, at age 13, Boyd is one of the youngest members.

Looking back on Boyd's performances last season, the top-order batter starred in seven appearances for Northern Rivers in the Youth Premier League.

Boyd showcased her ability to score an abundance of runs with three-straight scores of 40 retired not-out in the YPL campaign and averaged 50.33 runs.

But her best performance with the willow came in the Youth Super Series match for Renegades country on January 21.

Boyd blasted 49 not-out and was the game's top-scorer as Country defeated Metro.

After multiple online sessions, the emerging talent squad members will move to a face-to-face training program once COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Cricket Victoria is also working with its NSW counterpart to create match opportunities early next year at Wodonga.

“For many of the players involved in the under-16 program this is their first taste of cricket in an elite environment,” Head Coach of the Female Program Duncan Harrison said.

“Already, albeit in an online environment, we’ve seen improvement in the way the players think and talk about the game and providing that rounded education about preparation, tactics and development will only hold the players in good stead when we do get back to a close to normal training environment.”

● In other cricket news, teenager Alyse O'Connell is off to the big smoke.

The Toolamba product will take her talents to Victorian Premier Cricket outfit Carlton for the upcoming season.

