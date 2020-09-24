Local trio picked in Cricket Victoria under-17 talent squad

Burgeoning Euroa cricket star Josh Robertson has earned a significant honour early in his career, picked in Cricket Victoria's under-17 Emerging Performance squad.

And he is not the only Goulburn Valley product to be picked, with Rochester's Waugh George and Echuca's Kobyn James also getting the nod based on their performances in club cricket, Youth Premier League and Youth National Championships.

Magpie Robertson impressed with a tidy Haisman Shield campaign last season, scoring 224 runs at 16 including a maiden A-grade half-century against Shepparton United (56).

But it was his Youth Premier League form that separated him from the rest, smacking 266 runs at 44.3 for Northern Rivers - including two half-centuries - in last year's competition.

Rochester's George made 255 GMC A-grade runs at 17 last season and took seven wickets, while he was basically not able to be dismissed at under-16 level, averaging 78.3.

He added 83 runs and nine wickets for the Northern Rivers.

And Echuca's James has also shown an ability to get it done against the big boys at a young age, with 63 A-grade runs at 10.5 last season.

He added 45 runs for the Northern Rivers, while he also played for Victoria's under-15 side last season scoring 81 runs including a scorching 37.

Pending government restrictions, Cricket Victoria is planning a four-team tournament for January, in which Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and a Cricket Victoria XI would tackle South Australia in Hamilton and Dunkeld for the youngsters to gain valuable match experience.

“Like all sports we’ve been challenged by the current environment but we’re pleased with the way the players have adapted, particularly while also managing school commitments,” Cricket Victoria high performance academy coach Jarrad Loughman said.

“We’re working to ensure the players are given the opportunity to compete in a national championship style environment during the season and we’re hopeful we’ll be able to make that happen during the summer.”