Footy news | Brodie, Harbrow, United, Euroa

Shepparton product Will Brodie appears highly likely to be on the move this AFL trade period.

While the talented midfielder has two years left to run on his contract with the Gold Coast Suns, the club's football manager Jon Haines told AFL.com.au he acknowledged the 22-year-old was hungry for senior opportunities after playing just once this season.

“We understand also he‘s a really driven young man that wants to play AFL footy,” he said.

“In terms of this upcoming trade period there‘s no doubt there’ll probably be interest from other clubs in a player like Will, so we just need to see how that plays out.

“We believe in Will, we're committed to him.”

Brodie has been linked with Carlton and Essendon as new homes, ironically having played for the Bombers’ reserves side in a scratch match last month.

He has played just 20 games for the Suns in four seasons on the list.

But the Suns confirmed Mooroopna export Jarrod Harbrow would continue on with the side for at least another season.

The 32-year-old played 13 games this season to take his career tally to 258, with 188 of them for the Suns, a club record.

● Tallygaroopna will have a new face at the helm next year with Daniel Kirchen to coach the club's seniors in place of Kevin O'Donoghue, who had stepped down.

Kirchen was meant to coach Blighty this year before COVID-19 caused the season to be cancelled, the same club where he was coach in 2016 and 2017.

He is a former Picola league interleague coach, and he will be looking to help Tally reclaim its position at the top of the Kyabram District League after it dropped the 2019 grand final to Nagambie.

● Shepparton United looks to have welcomed another star to its ranks, with former talent Ed Adams heading back to Deakin Reserve.

The former Murray Bushranger played for Geelong league club Grovedale last year, having played 19 seniors games for the Demons in 2017 and 2018.

Adams helped the Demons’ under-18s claim the 2017 Goulburn Valley League premiership, and was also in the 2018 under-18 grand final side.

