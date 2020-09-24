Outside The Box: Things That Should Happen

There really hasn't been a lot going on recently, so there's been plenty of time to simply sit around and think.

The various sports we all enjoy are fantastic, but they can always be improved - that's what I've been thinking about recently.

What things should happen to take a few of our beloved sports to the next level? That is exactly what we are about to explore on Outside The Box this week.

The two-point shot should be brought to local netball

I've got two words for you; no-brainer.

For anyone like myself who has devoured an enormous amount of the Super Netball this year, you would have noticed a quirky new rule that has taken the great sport up a gear.

For the last five minutes of each quarter, shots made from further than 1.9 m within the goal circle (this is clearly marked on the court) are worth two goals instead of one, much like basketball's three-point line.

Off the top, it should be noted the lack of player consultation for this rule change was far from ideal, but if this is a rule that the national competition will be going with moving forward, it is important local leagues follow suit.

Personally, I just think it's a really good rule, and just because it changes a fundamental part of the game doesn't mean it can't be a positive moving forward.

It genuinely does open up the court; essentially every bucket in netball is a tap-in from right under the ring, so incentivising the use of a more mid-range game is only a good thing.

And in terms of giving two points for the basket, traditionally in netball a score-stop-score-score sequence from three alternating centre passes nets a three-goal swing to the team that took the first pass.

But with the two-pointer, you can carve as many as six goals from a deficit in that short span which clearly means teams will be in games for longer.

Think about basketball; that sport didn't have the three-point show until 1979, and I'm sure people back then were complaining it had changed the sport too much.

Now, it is not only an accepted part of the game, but one of the coolest, and one of the things kids growing up aspire to get good at.

And if you don't think Super Netball having the rule means local competitions should have it too, don't forget the important role those competitions have in preparing netballers for that next level.

The same way football at a local level adopts the vast majority of rule changes the AFL makes, I really feel netball should too.

They should put up betting lines for all GVL games

Gamble responsibly, of course, but how good would it be to be able to wake up on a Saturday morning and slap on a multi for the day's GVL matches?

Now we'd definitely have to put in some reasonably strict limits on bet sizes to minimise the risk of corruption, but betting would only increase interest around the competition.

I'm not really copping that having lines on GVL promotes gambling either; people of all ages are already so exposed to gambling advertising, being able to bet on a competition locals actually know something about rather than random horses seems a healthier choice if anything.

This has actually been floated before; Ladbrokes intended to have odds for each game of the 2017 season, before AFL Victoria used the AFL's commercial arrangement with the betting company to take it off the table.

If nothing else, it would be interesting to see how odds-makers rated the teams and that round's match-ups, adding another storyline to each game.

Some multi fodder you'd just be whacking in every week; Kyabram by 40-plus, Jason Cole most disposals - group A, Hayden Gemmill anytime goal (goaled every game last year: star) and Shepparton Swans team total under (big improvements last year but still finding it tough to kick a winning score).

They should play the Shepparton Super Cup every year

The Goulburn Valley Suns are the footballing pride of the region, but they are not the only soccer stars that take to the pitch.

For that reason, we're proposing an annual tradition known as the Shepparton Super Cup - the GV Suns taking on a representative side of the four Shepparton-Tatura Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's best players.

Firstly, this creates an honour BASL players would aspire to; much like the AFL's All-Australian team, local players would aspire to be picked in the Shepparton team of the year and debate would rage in the soccer community as to which players really hadn't done enough to earn their spot.

But once selected, we'd have the best ‘community’ players battling the representative guys in what could become quite an exciting game.

This stems from trying to tackle one of the unanswerable questions sport throws up - are the Suns really better than the BASL players, and if (as we presume) they are, by how much?

Sure, we get a look at this in pre-season friendlies, but a more competitive fixture would be ideal.

The Suns have worked hard to build strong relationships with the town's BASL clubs, and formalising this with a high-profile fixture could only serve to improve this.