Spectators, equipment sharing allowed this cricket season

Spectators will be permitted at local cricket matches this season after Sport and Recreation Victoria re-worked a number of its COVID-19 regulations.

Leader reported on Friday the governing body had flipped on both its ban of spectators and equipment sharing for the coming season after Cricket Victoria advocated for them to be lifted.

It means interested parties will be able to attend Cricket Shepparton, Goulburn Murray Cricket and Murray Valley Cricket Association matches when the leagues kick off in the coming months.

CV's stance leaned on the notion regulating a spectator ban would be tough for club volunteers, particularly when people are allowed to gather in groups at a park if is not for a cricket match.

And while the sharing of equipment was always expected to be outlawed, SRV is expected to confirm today it is back on the table, provided the equipment is cleaned and disinfected between uses.

Banning equipment sharing would have primarily affected juniors, with Cricket Shepparton president David D'Elia stating newcomers to the sport are often the ones borrowing club equipment before buying their own gear.

CV's club competition manager Darren Anderson said sharing gear would keep the game accessible for all this summer.

“It could save a family hundreds of dollars,” Anderson said.

“We are really pleased that this will make it easier for parents and players to have one less expense coming in to the season.

“We’ve been able to get a good result there working with SRV and Cricket Australia.”

But a number of restrictions remain in place, among them training to be conducted in groups of 10, with clubs able to rotate three such groups through the ground and the nets.

The ball is not permitted to be shined with saliva or sweat, while communal afternoon teas are also off the cards.

