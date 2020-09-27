Sport

Spectators, equipment sharing allowed this cricket season

By Alex Mitchell

Sharing is caring: Cricket equipment will once again be allowed to be shared this season.

1 of 1

Spectators will be permitted at local cricket matches this season after Sport and Recreation Victoria re-worked a number of its COVID-19 regulations.

Leader reported on Friday the governing body had flipped on both its ban of spectators and equipment sharing for the coming season after Cricket Victoria advocated for them to be lifted.

It means interested parties will be able to attend Cricket Shepparton, Goulburn Murray Cricket and Murray Valley Cricket Association matches when the leagues kick off in the coming months.

CV's stance leaned on the notion regulating a spectator ban would be tough for club volunteers, particularly when people are allowed to gather in groups at a park if is not for a cricket match.

And while the sharing of equipment was always expected to be outlawed, SRV is expected to confirm today it is back on the table, provided the equipment is cleaned and disinfected between uses.

Banning equipment sharing would have primarily affected juniors, with Cricket Shepparton president David D'Elia stating newcomers to the sport are often the ones borrowing club equipment before buying their own gear.

CV's club competition manager Darren Anderson said sharing gear would keep the game accessible for all this summer.

“It could save a family hundreds of dollars,” Anderson said.

“We are really pleased that this will make it easier for parents and players to have one less expense coming in to the season.

“We’ve been able to get a good result there working with SRV and Cricket Australia.”

But a number of restrictions remain in place, among them training to be conducted in groups of 10, with clubs able to rotate three such groups through the ground and the nets.

The ball is not permitted to be shined with saliva or sweat, while communal afternoon teas are also off the cards.

More local news

Local trio picked in Cricket Victoria talent squad

Outside The Box: Things that should happen

Latest articles

News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district. Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Regional Victorians now allowed to access the Murray River

IN A major boost to tourism providers, residents from regional Victoria can now access the Murray River without a permit. It means anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days can access the river provided they have not been in a restricted...

Brayden May
News

Saturday night’s alright for busking

Shepparton’s first Driveway Buskers live music night has been hailed a success by organiser Tricia Baggs. She said hundreds of music fans visited nearly a dozen sites from Shepparton to Kialla and Toolamba for a hit of live music played by...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Underwood Stakes day preview

Apologies to our loyal supporters who would have noticed that their beloved Payney’s Punt was missing in last Friday’s edition of the News

Aydin Payne
Sport

Seymour’s netball co-coach shines for Vixens

Melbourne Vixens co-captain Liz Watson has praised the performance of teammate Elle McDonald at the weekend. The Seymour A-grade netball coach continued her breakout season on Sunday in the Vixens’ tense 58-54 victory over the Sunshine Coast...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Local trio picked in Cricket Victoria under-17 talent squad

Burgeoning Euroa cricket star Josh Robertson has earned a significant honour early in his career, picked in Cricket Victoria’s under-17 Emerging Performance squad. And he is not the only Goulburn Valley product to be picked, with Rochester’s Waugh...

Alex Mitchell