Jacobson ready to continue on from last weekend’s strong finish

By Aydin Payne

Big weekend ahead: Garry Jacobson hopes to continue where he left off from last weekend when he jumps behind the wheel this weekend. Picture: Matt Stone Racing

Shepparton's Garry Jacobson will be hoping that his cracking finish to last weekend continues when he jumps back behind the wheel this weekend.

Jacobson is preparing for the penultimate round of the Supercars Championship and final solo race of the season.

The V8 Supercars contingent will hit South Australia's The Bend circuit again, the same location of Jacobson's exploits just six days ago.

However, this time around Jacobson - who sits 19th on the overall standings - and his rivals will be battling it out on The Bend Motorsport Park's shorter West Circuit.

Last weekend, Jacobson finished 13th in the third race of the event - having started 24th on the grid.

Speaking before his return to The Bend, the Matt Stone Racing driver hopes to keep the good results coming through.

“That's the beauty of this shortened season, one positive we can all agree on is you get two race weekends to build on your strengths and eradicate your weaknesses,” Jacobson said.

“We were all pleasantly surprised with how we finished last weekend.

“It was one of my best finishes for Matt Stone Racing and it restored confidence in myself and boosted the spirits of the team.

“We are looking forward to getting out there and picking up where we finished off.”

But a spanner has been thrown in the works of Jacobson continuing on from his ripping effort last weekend.

The track layout at The Bend has been changed and for the first time the motorsport park's West Circuit will make its Supercars debut.

The shorter track cuts out the back loop of fast right-hand corners and instead will feature a tight hairpin turn on corner six.

Jacobson revealed that plenty of planning had gone into preparing for the short lap.

“Following the final race last weekend, we went straight into preparation for this weekend's short circuit,” Jacobson said.

“There will be a slower corner speed this time around and you almost need to set the car up like a street circuit.

“And turn six is going to be pretty chaotic. It's a 130-degree hairpin right and that first lap when everyone is fighting for position will be exciting.

“It's going to present a few challenges and I'm sure whoever does their homework the best will do well.”

