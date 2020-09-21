Garry Jacobson posts impressive Supercars results

An up-and-down weekend in South Australia ended on a huge positive for Shepparton Supercars speedster Garry Jacobson.

While it took Jacobson a little while to get the best out of his Holden at the V8 Supercars’ SuperSprint The Bend event, he saved the best until last with a 13th-placing in the third race of the weekend.

Like a hot knife through butter, he sliced through the field after starting at the back of the grid, picking up a cool 11 places to progress from 24th to 13th in the 24-lap sprint, his best result in 12 races since an identical finish at race 15 in Darwin.

“In the third race of the weekend, we started last, avoided a crash, dropped a few spots and then had enough pace to hold our own to finish in position 13,” Jacobson said of the weekend's finale.

“We were much quicker in the races on Sunday with all that UV on the track and no cloud cover. The main thing is, I think we know now what to do with these different conditions and can read that well for next weekend.

“The pit stops are getting faster and faster, the guys are looking sharp and we are getting to that good end of the year as we approach Bathurst.”

Jacobson began the weekend struggling for his usual pace in qualifying, but he picked up two positions through the first race to move from 21st to 19th.

As his team continued to manage the car to the weather conditions, he qualified well for the second race in parking his car in 17th, but he slipped to 22nd by the end of the race.

“That’s the first race weekend here at Tailem Bend done with a bit of a topsy-turvy weekend,” he said.

“I think on Saturday, when we had a lot of cloud cover, I was looking pretty quick with top-10 and 11 pace in practice. Then the cloud went away, and so did the grip.

“Different car set-up philosophies for different weather conditions was the biggest key learning for me. Being able to understand what I needed out of the car and adapting to the change is huge.

“On my behalf, this purely comes down to experience. We were able to get the speed back, which is the main thing.”

Jacobson remains 19th in the championship standings, but more than 200 points behind 18th-ranked Bryce Fulwood, moving up will be a tough ask with just two rounds left for the season.

The cars will hit The Bend again next weekend, the final round before the Bathurst 1000 finale on October 18.

