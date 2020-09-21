State league footy exports

Norwood and Sturt will be not be playing South Australian National Football League finals this season - meaning a number of local products will be missing out on the post-season.

Shepparton's Nik Rokahr played another outstanding game for Norwood but it was not enough as the Redlegs were pumped by South Adelaide to the tune of 74 points.

Rokahr led his side with 25 disposals, eight marks, five tackles and two clearances in the drubbing, with the result leaving the Redlegs two games out of finals contention with just one regular season round left to play.

He is now averaging 21 disposals a game in his 13-game debut SANFL season.

Elsewhere, Sturt is also too far back to make finals after a 31-point loss to North Adelaide.

Deniliquin's Jack Henderson was once again strong with 19 disposals and four tackles, while Moama's Aidyn Johnson had nine touches and a goal.

● Tongala superstar Cam Ilett has continued to show his immense footballing talent, helping Rovers win the Central Australian Football League grand final on Saturday.

Against Pioneer in the decider, the Rovers came out firing and led from start to finish, with a huge final quarter from Ilett helping them hang on for a 15-point triumph.

The Rovers have now won four straight CAFL flags.

● Avenel export Angus Durnan also tasted premiership success at the weekend, as the Wagga Tigers claimed the Riverine Championship seniors flag.

The Tigers took down Leeton Whitton by 21 points to seal the title, with Durnan chipping in with a major in the decider.

Durnan played with the Swans in 2018 and 2019.

● And a number of local lads are continuing to head to the Northern Territory for the upcoming NTFL season.

Headlining the list is Tatura power forward Brandyn Grenfell, who has signed for St Mary's.

Shepparton United's Cam Wild is heading to Waratah, while Shepparton trio Orien Kerr, Tyler Bell and Jack Wilson will all play for the Tiwi Bombers.

