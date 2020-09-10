Sport

PDFNL juniors - grand final clashes decided

By Tyler Maher

In action: Blighty's Seth Morris.

1 of 1

Grand final action in the Picola District Football Netball League is upon us this weekend.

The junior season — which has solely been based in NSW — will culminate in five deciders across the various football and netball grades on Saturday.

Semi-final contests at the weekend were dominated by Deniliquin as the Rovers booked four spots in the final matches of the season.

In the under-13 netball ranks the Rovers defeated Blighty 40-3 in a stirring display, with Reagan Behsman and Matilda Dickie shining bright in their performances.

Berrigan had the better of Jerilderie in the other clash, winning 23-5.

Under-15 battles were of a much tighter nature, with extra time needed to separate Blighty and Berrigan.

In the end it was the Redeyes who reigned supreme 28-24 as Deniliquin defeated Jerilderie 26-8 in the other match.

The under-17 decider will be staged between Deniliquin and Berrigan after the outfits flexed their respective muscle in the penultimate round.

The Rovers handed Blighty a 43-34 defeat, while the Saints were in full control across a 73-27 triumph against Jerilderie.

Under-14 football results had Deniliquin defeat Jerilderie 17.11 (113) to 1.0 (6) and Berrigan triumph over Blighty 12.11 (83) to 1.1 (7).

The Rovers had Tyson Willis (four goals), Jackson Muldoon-Leetham (three) and Liam East (three) in fine form in attack, while Brodie Park snared three majors for the Saints.

Jerilderie will face Berrigan in the under-17 football grand final after tasting respective semi-final success.

The Demons snuck past the Rovers 10.5 (65) to 6.7 (43) after trailing by almost two goals at half-time, while the Saints defeated Blighty 16.12 (108) to 4.4 (28) thanks in no small part to Darcy McManus’ haul of eight goals.

Latest articles

News

Good behavior bond for teenager following police pursuit

A teenager has been placed on a good behaviour bond after he was found in a vehicle which was involved in a high speed police pursuit through Shepparton.

Liz Mellino
News

Former Shepparton guitarist Matera keeps on surfing the wave

Lockdown hasn’t turned the volume down on former Shepparton musician Joe Matera — he has two new musical releases in the pipeline. The first, a collaboration with Martin Cilia of The Atlantics and Mental As Anything, has produced two new...

John Lewis
News

Open up for R U OK? Day

In this challenging year, asking a simple question might be a springboard to a vital conversation about someone’s mental health. That’s the message from experts marking today’s annual R U OK? Day, which aims to emphasise the importance of continuing...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Vale David Fox - The definition of a ‘football personality’

JR always sung Foxy’s praises for his work behind the microphone as well, and the duo snared plenty of accolades along the way at One FM, with the Shepparton News and their various incarnations of the Foxy and JR Footy Show

Tyler Maher
Sport

Details for the funeral of David Fox

David Fox will be farewelled in a similar fashion to the way he entertained thousands across his football media career — by being beamed across Victoria, country and world on a livestream. With coronavirus restrictions curtailing the ability...

Shepparton News
Sport

Cricket news - Oh captain, my captains

Jayden Armstrong has been appointed A-grade captain of Tatura for the upcoming Cricket Shepparton season. Speaking on the Super Saturday Sports show on One FM at the weekend, Armstrong was looking forward to the challenge of helping steer Tatur...

Shepparton News