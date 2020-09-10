PDFNL juniors - grand final clashes decided

Grand final action in the Picola District Football Netball League is upon us this weekend.

The junior season — which has solely been based in NSW — will culminate in five deciders across the various football and netball grades on Saturday.

Semi-final contests at the weekend were dominated by Deniliquin as the Rovers booked four spots in the final matches of the season.

In the under-13 netball ranks the Rovers defeated Blighty 40-3 in a stirring display, with Reagan Behsman and Matilda Dickie shining bright in their performances.

Berrigan had the better of Jerilderie in the other clash, winning 23-5.

Under-15 battles were of a much tighter nature, with extra time needed to separate Blighty and Berrigan.

In the end it was the Redeyes who reigned supreme 28-24 as Deniliquin defeated Jerilderie 26-8 in the other match.

The under-17 decider will be staged between Deniliquin and Berrigan after the outfits flexed their respective muscle in the penultimate round.

The Rovers handed Blighty a 43-34 defeat, while the Saints were in full control across a 73-27 triumph against Jerilderie.

Under-14 football results had Deniliquin defeat Jerilderie 17.11 (113) to 1.0 (6) and Berrigan triumph over Blighty 12.11 (83) to 1.1 (7).

The Rovers had Tyson Willis (four goals), Jackson Muldoon-Leetham (three) and Liam East (three) in fine form in attack, while Brodie Park snared three majors for the Saints.

Jerilderie will face Berrigan in the under-17 football grand final after tasting respective semi-final success.

The Demons snuck past the Rovers 10.5 (65) to 6.7 (43) after trailing by almost two goals at half-time, while the Saints defeated Blighty 16.12 (108) to 4.4 (28) thanks in no small part to Darcy McManus’ haul of eight goals.