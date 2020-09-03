Picola District League juniors wrap

After five of the hardest months that country football has faced, Picola District Football Netball League will begin its junior finals series this weekend.

Berrigan will play host to the two semi-finals on Saturday, in what will be an action-packed day of junior football and netball.

Looking back on the final round of the regular season, Berrigan locked in top spot on the under-17 football ladder with a gritty win over Deniliquin Rovers.

The Saints saluted 10.13 (73) to 8.2 (50) last weekend on their home deck and finished the season undefeated.

Jack Richards found plenty of the ball for Berrigan, while Cooper Willoughby and Darcy McManus booted two and four goals respectively.

The Rovers’ Ky Stovell tried his hardest in the loss and finished with four majors.

In the other under-17 match, Jerilderie was too strong for Blighty and ran out a 12.9 (81) to 6.8 (44) winner.

Jerilderie was led by Ben Coghill (one goal) and damaging forward Tom Kennedy (four).

That leaves Berrigan to take on Blighty and the Rovers to tackle Jerilderie in the semi-finals.

● And it was a complete reversal of results in the under-14 football.

Deniliquin defeated Berrigan 4.3 (27) to 2.2 (14), while Blighty romped home by 51 points over Jerilderie.

The Rovers’ 13-point win came in bizarre fashion.

Despite a dominant effort from Deni in the opening half, Berrigan held the victor scoreless after half-time.

Cameron Wills and Tyson Willis were the standouts for the Rovers, while Berrigan's Marcus Moorse gathered plenty of the ball.

And Blighty's Logan White booted four goals to steer the Redeyes to a 9.10 (64) to 2.1 (13) triumph.

In Saturday's semi-finals, Blighty takes on Berrigan and Jerilderie will try to knock off the undefeated Rovers.

● Elsewhere, a thrilling 53-53 draw between Jerilderie and Blighty in the 17-and-under netball, headlines the round six netball news.

The Demons kept their best game for last and finally got some points on the board after a tough season.

Jerilderie's Jemma and Josie Coombs were outstanding in the goals against a tough Blighty defence.

In the other contest, Berrigan romped home to a 58-27 victory over Deniliquin Rovers.

The Saints will take on Jerilderie for a spot in the grand final, while the Rovers challenge Blighty.

● At 15-and-under level, Deni Rovers and Blighty clinched comfortable wins.

Blighty was too good for Jerilderie (37-23) and the Rovers out-matched Berrigan (27-12).

Tomorrow's finals action has Blighty square-off against Berrigan and Deni clashes heads with Jerilderie.

In the 13-and-under netball, Deni is up against Blighty and the Saints take on Jerilderie.