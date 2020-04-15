Cyclists staying connected in isolation

Cyclists across the country will have the opportunity to remain connected and engaged while in isolation throughout the ongoing pandemic.

Cycling Australia last week announced a beefed-up program for its athletes on online training platform Zwift, allowing participants to ride alongside the best of the best from their own home.

Shepparton Cycling Club's Liam Edwards already uses the software and is looking forward to the expanded opportunities.

“I've been using Zwift, it's mostly been a good tool during the winter when the weather's crappy,” Edwards said.

“It's good to ride with other people virtually as well, it's a great training tool.

“You have the wind trainer, set the bike up with the power, cadence, heart rate monitor, body weight and everything else.

“It gives you the virtual tracks, you look on it and it says you're going up a two per cent climb and it does the same thing as if you're on a hill.

“It's pretty hard, you don't have that momentum behind you, so it's a good training tool, and you always have people to ride with.”

The new program will have a race called The Chop every Thursday night — pitting riders against each other in handicap battles across four grades — Australian Cycling Team sprint or endurance rides on a Saturday morning, where participants can mix it with world champion, Olympic and Paralympic athletes, as well as grueling climbing sessions on a Sunday morning to test out the legs.

An Anzac Classic is also on the cards for April 25 where riders can compete for either Australia or New Zealand and chase Zwift glory.

“The idea is exactly the same as what the V8s are doing really, instead of using the steering wheel you're on the bike,” Edwards said.

“They're trying to incorporate a bit more of the racing, it's probably the way to go if this pandemic drags on for a few more months.

“It's good to race against people you race against in real life I suppose.

“It gives you something to train for, motivation is a bit down at the moment with no racing on, but the virtual racing gives you something to strive for.

“Hopefully it can get to a stage like the V8s where it's televised with a bit more publicity.”

But it is not only about the racing aspect, with Edwards noting the social and physical benefits of being able to interact online while in isolation.

“I always see people that I know when I log on, you can race against them, but there's also that social aspect there,” he said.

“It is a game, but it is a great fitness tool too.

“There's a world course, it's a 1-1 scale to the real thing, you can ride in New York and other picturesque places, if you go up a hill you feel the same gradient — it's good to have that realistic feeling.

“Zwift have grades all the way down to recreational riders, if you want to just have a roll around in a bunch ride there's that option as well, it suits everyone, you see people from in the Goulburn Valley on there as well.”

Edwards continues to make strides in his recovery from a horrifying car crash last year that left him in intensive care and without four of his fingers.

“I'm feeling good,” he said.

“I'm starting to work out a few gloves and things like that, I've just got normal race gloves and cut the ends off them.

“I'll keep doing the exercises with my hand, get some strength in it — it's helping me improve.

“I think it'll just take time.”