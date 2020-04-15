Jacobson ready for round two

The second event of the BP Supercars All Stars E-Series arrives tonight, with an expanded televised portion of proceedings on the cards.

Shepparton's fastest video-gamer Garry Jacobson was in fine form in last week's debut iRacing venture, qualifying sixth for the first race and finishing with a 10th, 12th and 14th position in the bank for Matt Stone Racing across the three initial battles.

As well as four races — one in the sprint and one in the regular category at both Silverstone and Barcelona — the televised action tonight will also include qualifying laps as the drivers look to jostle for pole position in races one, three and four.

Race two will be a reverse-grid battle, as it was last week on the Phillip Island circuit.

It means viewers can catch live qualifying from 6 pm on Fox Sports before the main event kicks off at 7 pm across the rest of the platforms — including Kayo, 10 Play and online streams.

More than 150 000 tuned in to the live broadcast last week, while more 200 000 dived into the action online.

Jacobson will have more competition to deal with tonight after it was announced Formula 1 Red Bull driver Max Verstappen would be added as a wildcard for the second round.

Verstappen will race a Holden Commodore splashed with a similar livery to his usual Red Bull F1 machine, and has experience with iRacing and the pair of tracks set to taste All Stars E-Series action tonight.

“I’m looking forward to the race,” Verstappen told supercars.com in the lead up.

“It’s going to be a challenge as it’s not a car I’ve driven a lot on the sim, but they are pretty cool to watch in real life.

“We always race with Supercars in Melbourne, so it’s going to be interesting to see how I get on against all the regular drivers.

“I’ve tried the Supercar now a few times on iRacing and it’s a very tricky car to get right.

“I’m looking forward to racing alongside my mate Shane (van Gisbergen), or Pastor, as I call him — he’s a top shunter on the sim.

“We race online a lot together, so hopefully we can do well for Red Bull and it should be a bit of fun racing against the other V8 drivers as well.”