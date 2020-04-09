Jacobson enjoys first E-Series event

Garry Jacobson has emerged from the first BP Supercars All Stars E-Series event with great speed and a hunger for more virtual action.

Shepparton's fastest video-gamer joined the rest of his V8 cohort in the first three races of the 10-week iRacing virtual venture on Wednesday night, avoiding most of the carnage that came with the event to punch out three solid results.

“Well, that was quite chaotic,” Jacobson said after the races.

“A 10th, a 12th and a 14th, you know what, I'm happy with that, I'll bag those points for my first race.

“In terms of entertaining the fans I think the carnage was a bit much, but let's just take a breather, all of these race car drivers have raced real cars for so long, so let's give them a chance at learning E-sports.”

Jacobson flew out of the blocks in his 10-year old rig for Matt Stone Racing to bank a personal best qualifying spot for race one on the Phillip Island circuit.

He eventually finished 10th before backing it up in the reverse-grid battle that followed to slot into 12th position.

The action then headed to Monza, where Jacobson banked a 14th to round out the first event of the series.

“Qualifying was a surprise to get sixth straight off the bat, so I’m pleased with my one-lap speed considering I’ve pretty much lived on the simulator for the past two weeks,” Jacobson said.

“I think for myself I’m still getting my head around the race starts. I managed to get my clutch pedal working the day before the race, so I just need to focus on the positives now of practicing with all the equipment now I’ve got it.

“The races were all pretty much a bit tarnished by bad starts. So, I think it’s clear to keep up that one-lap pace I’ve shown and fine-tune the racing procedures and we will be in a box seat to improve for round two.”

Round two will take place Wednesday from 7 pm, taking the drivers to Silverstone and Barcelona from the comfort of their chairs.

E-Series events are being streamed live on Kayo, Fox Sports and 10 Play, with full replays available to catch up on any action you missed.