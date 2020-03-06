Sport

Shepparton Cricket finals umpiring shortage continues

By Ed McLeish

Cricket umpire David Chaston is a rare breed, as there is a shortage of umpires in Shepparton.

1 of 1

Imagine gliding in a delicious off-cutter that is pitched to nail the top of off stump.
Because you are arrogant, you have seven slips in and, as your peach of a delivery rightly confuses the batsman’s footing and hits the roll on his pad, every one of your fielders goes bananas.
But there is a problem: you don’t have anyone manning the stumps to slowly lift the finger in true Billy Bowden style.
This is sort of becoming a harsh reality for Shepparton’s cricketers, as Cricket Shepparton umpires’ president Garry Wood said umpiring shortages were part of an “ongoing saga” local cricket had faced for “many, many years”.
The drama comes as Wood is again short on two umpires this weekend for finals matches in the Cricket Shepparton league.
Wood said the main reason people could not umpire was they did not want official responsibilities.
“We can’t get people to umpire cricket for many reasons, it’s quite common across all sports,” he said.
“We’ll get by this week, but the issue is ongoing for umpiring in cricket generally.”
Across all grades, Cricket Shepparton requires 16 umpires, but the association is one short, both in the D and E-grades.
According to Wood, reporting time is just after 11 am, with the day to finish about 6 pm.
“It’s perfect for cricket fanatics, umpiring gives you the best seat in the house,” he said.
Accredited umpires will receive $140 for their efforts, whereas unaccredited volunteer umpires will receive $120 for a day’s work.
● If you can help, contact Garry Wood on 0448 311 077.

More stories on cricket:

Latest articles

News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus. Two Goulburn Valley Grammar visiting exchange students are awaiting test results for...

Shepparton News
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Nathalia exhibition set to raise funds for fire brigades

Brigades from across the region are set to benefit from a bright idea by the Nathalia Thank You Fireys Day committee. Preschools, schools and community members — along with notable artists — have united to sculpt, paint and decorate...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Sport

GV Suns product makes A-League debut

Former Goulburn Valley Suns wonder, Alou Kuol, took the next step forward in his emerging career on Sunday afternoon.

Aydin Payne
Sport

Shepparton’s Alou Kuol signs contract with A-League club

While last year may have served as a footballing renaissance for Shepparton’s Alou Kuol, this year has signalled the start of new dawn rose-tinted with potentially life changing properties.

Liam Nash
Sport

AFLW exports | Shepparton product shines again for Blues

Shepparton product Grace Egan was at her dominating best in Carlton’s win against Adelaide on Sunday, with the tough midfielder awarded for her efforts with an AFLW Rising Star nomination. Egan, 19, starred with 18 disposals, seven marks and four...

Aydin Payne