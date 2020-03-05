MVCA | Semi-final action heats up

Finals have arrived in the Murray Valley Cricket Association's premier division competition.

Just four outfits remain in contention for the title, including reigning premier Cobram.

The Tigers have scheduled a date against close rival Barooga this weekend in a do-or-die semi-final, set to be played at Cobram Showgrounds.

Both times the Hawks and Tigers have crossed claws this season it has been the latter tasting victory, completing tight chases in one-day fixtures on both occasions.

Wian Van Zyl (54), Matteo Allen (55) and Adam De Cicco (3-43) were in good form for the Tigers last round, while for the Hawks it was the likes of Justin Maley (43 and 3-23), Matt Jaensch (4-38) and Kale Watkins (63 not out) impressing.

In the other knockout contest Deniliquin tackles Katamatite for the right to take part in next week's decider.

The Boosey Creek Tigers had the wood over the Rhinos two rounds ago after it was the latter on the winning side of the ledger in October.

Katamatite's batting line-up had plenty of starts last week as six players made double figures, but only Ash Saunders (44) was able to pass 33 as the side was all-out for 187.

The Rhinos had a tight win against Barooga, with Mandus Venter (41 from 91 deliveries) steering the outfit home with the bat after coming in at 7-89.

“It’s good to see he (Venter) can play a part in either form for us, it is also handy to have someone that can guide us home and reach the target required,” Deniliquin skipper Brad Todd told the Pastoral Times.

“There were only a few runs to get (when we were nine down) but there were some nervous boys there for a while, but Mandus and Ben held their nerve and got us just over the line.

“We hadn’t won for a few weeks, so it does give the side a boost leading into this weekend.

“It also shows that we have some good depth to our batting when we apply ourselves, so we need to take that into the semi this weekend.

“We had a goal of top two at the start of the year and we have achieved that, now that goal changes to winning this weekend.

“You want to finish as high as possible, we have been pretty consistent across the year and haven’t lost either of the two games by large margins, so that should give us some confidence for the finals.”