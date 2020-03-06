News

Lemnos and Congupna cricket clubs devastated after burglaries

By Liz Mellino

Representing Congupna Crickt Club and Pine Lodge Cricket Club are Travis Waters, Wendy McHugh, Nash Waters 7, Xavier Waters 10, Andrew Pattison, Murray Pattison 13, Jack Scott 13 and James Doyle 14.

1 of 1

Two Shepparton cricket clubs have been left devastated after their sporting grounds were targeted by thieves during the weekend.

Shepparton police confirmed they were investigating the two burglaries, which occurred at the Congupna Cricket Club and the Lemnos Recreation Reserve, home to the Pine Lodge Cricket Club.

Pine Lodge Cricket Club president Travis Waters said the theft was the second time in six months the club had been targeted.

While the offenders stole junior cricket equipment and a range of soft drink, Mr Waters said the real blow came when it was discovered the club's defibrillator had also been stolen.

“We worked hard to get the defibrillator through a government grant - they're worth a couple of thousand dollars,” Mr Waters said.

“It's disappointing ... we will probably need to apply for another grant to replace the defibrillator, it's important we have that there in case something happens.”

It is understood the clubs were broken into between 4 pm on February 28 and 12 pm on February 29.

Mr Waters said a club member attended the site in Lemnos on February 29 where they noticed one of the doors to the club rooms was open.

“They've broke into the electrical power box to turn the power off, so no lights or security systems were working,” he said.

“We're mindful of what we keep out there now because last time they (offenders) broke in and stole a TV off the wall, a first-aid kit worth $500 and the junior cricket gear.”

Mr Waters said the junior cricket gear taken during the weekend burglary had been supplied to the club by Cricket Victoria after their original set was stolen six months ago.

He said the club would now have to find the funds to install alarms or cameras around the reserve to deter future offenders.

Shepparton Police Senior Constable Adam Ashley confirmed a quantity of alcohol was also stolen from the Congupna club.

● Anyone with information regarding the burglaries is urged to phone Sen Const Ashley at the Shepparton police Station on 5820 5777. Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Latest articles

National

Fatal driver was ‘double the speed limit’

A Sydney driver who crashed and killed a boy had been travelling at double the 100km/h speed limit, experts have told a judge.

AAP Newswire
National

Man avoids adult jail for pedophile attack

A Victorian man who sought vigilante justice against a pedophile has been sentenced to nine months in youth detention.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld appeals pedophile Free’s sentence

The Queensland government has appealed the prison sentence given to a man who took a little girl from a Kmart store and sexually assaulted her.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Shepparton mother sentenced over threats to kill and drug trafficking

A magistrate has described the actions of a Shepparton mother charged with offences which include making threats to kill and drug trafficking, as “drug fueled and violent behaviour”.

Liz Mellino
News

Two GVGS exchange students tested for coronavirus

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Echuca men face court over $700,000 boat heist

One of the region’s leading figures in waterski racing and a high-profile Echuca identity in the automotive repair/spray painting industry appeared in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with the theft of more than...

Shepparton News