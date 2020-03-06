Lemnos and Congupna cricket clubs devastated after burglaries

Two Shepparton cricket clubs have been left devastated after their sporting grounds were targeted by thieves during the weekend.

Shepparton police confirmed they were investigating the two burglaries, which occurred at the Congupna Cricket Club and the Lemnos Recreation Reserve, home to the Pine Lodge Cricket Club.

Pine Lodge Cricket Club president Travis Waters said the theft was the second time in six months the club had been targeted.

While the offenders stole junior cricket equipment and a range of soft drink, Mr Waters said the real blow came when it was discovered the club's defibrillator had also been stolen.

“We worked hard to get the defibrillator through a government grant - they're worth a couple of thousand dollars,” Mr Waters said.

“It's disappointing ... we will probably need to apply for another grant to replace the defibrillator, it's important we have that there in case something happens.”

It is understood the clubs were broken into between 4 pm on February 28 and 12 pm on February 29.

Mr Waters said a club member attended the site in Lemnos on February 29 where they noticed one of the doors to the club rooms was open.

“They've broke into the electrical power box to turn the power off, so no lights or security systems were working,” he said.

“We're mindful of what we keep out there now because last time they (offenders) broke in and stole a TV off the wall, a first-aid kit worth $500 and the junior cricket gear.”

Mr Waters said the junior cricket gear taken during the weekend burglary had been supplied to the club by Cricket Victoria after their original set was stolen six months ago.

He said the club would now have to find the funds to install alarms or cameras around the reserve to deter future offenders.

Shepparton Police Senior Constable Adam Ashley confirmed a quantity of alcohol was also stolen from the Congupna club.

● Anyone with information regarding the burglaries is urged to phone Sen Const Ashley at the Shepparton police Station on 5820 5777. Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.