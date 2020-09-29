New cafe proposed for Shepparton’s Fryers St food scene

A new café has been proposed for the bustling food scene in Fryers St, Shepparton.

Greater Shepparton City Council's statutory planning team leader Braydon Aitken confirmed a planning application had been received to develop a block of land along the street for a café and function centre.

The proposed address, at 129-133 Fryers St, was formerly the home of the REVAMP op shop before it closed early last year. The site had housed the op shop for 16 years prior to its closure, with the building eventually demolished. The block has remained empty since then.

Mr Aitken confirmed permission had also been sought for the sale and consumption of liquor at the proposed new café.

“A decision on the application will be made following the completion of the public notice period on October 9,” he said.

The proposed location is situated between Friars Café and another new business, The Milkbar, which is yet to open.

The council has also recently received an application for a new coaches’ box at the Mooroopna Football Netball Club grounds.

The secretary of the club and the recreation reserve committee Norman Davis said the proposal would be another improvement for the ground.

He said the current coaches’ box was in need of an upgrade, with the proposed build expected to be completely covered in and elevated to provide a better view of the ground.

“We’re gradually improving things around the recreation reserve,” Mr Davis said.

“It will make things a bit more comfortable for the coaches.”

The new coaches’ box is expected to be completed ahead of next year’s football season.

Mr Aitken confirmed a decision was set to be made on the application in due course.

***

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Theft from Shepparton vehicles targeted during Operation Secure

Beauty treatments on the menu at Mercy Place

7-Eleven service station proposed for Shepparton

###