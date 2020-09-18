Foul odour wafts as works get under way

North Shepparton residents may notice a foul odour wafting through their area.

Significant improvement works are taking place at Goulburn Valley Water’s Shepparton Wastewater Management Facility located to the north of Shepparton, and in certain conditions the works are expected to cause a temporary unpleasant odour which may impact residents and businesses in the vicinity.

The $10.4 million project involves removing the 5 ha cover from GVW’s largest wastewater treatment basin and installing a replacement cover by March 2021.

GVW’s planning and assets general manger Daniel Hughes apologised for the effects the works may cause and asked locals to be patient.

“We are aware of the effects the works are having on the community at times and we are sorry. We are pleased with progress on the site and works are tracking well, but odour impacts are always regrettable and so we ask for patience at this time while we work through the necessary steps to complete these works as quickly as possible,” Mr Hughes said.

“The cover, which is more than twice the size of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, has a dual purpose — it promotes ideal anaerobic conditions for wastewater treatment, which is significant in Shepparton due to our large industrial wastewater inflows.

“But it also serves as an odour minimisation measure, as when it's functioning properly it holds the biogases in and limits the impact on surrounding areas, while also providing electricity back into the grid for use by consumers,” he said.

Preparation works to replace the 15-year-old cover are currently taking place, along with several odour minimisation measures.

Mr Hughes said the minimisation techniques depended on a number of factors including weather conditions.

“The odour impacts tend to vary in their degree and frequency, and we are regularly discussing how the community might be affected by that, and how to address concerns raised regarding the works,” Mr Hughes said.

However, GVW said there were no health risks associated with any increase in odour and the company was working with the Environment Protection Authority to ensure appropriate protections were in place.

Customers can be kept informed throughout the project in a number of ways, including social media updates, SMS messages, and website information at www.gvwater.vic.gov.au

Residents can also provide feedback regarding the works by calling 1800 454 500 or emailing [email protected]

