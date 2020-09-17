New café set for GOTAFE

Shepparton's Goulburn Ovens Institute of TAFE campus will receive a multi-million dollar café and kitchen upgrade.

The funding was announced as part of the Victorian Government's $55 million project for essential upgrades to learning facilities and modernisation of existing learning spaces at every TAFE college in Victoria.

The Shepparton GOTAFE campus will receive $2.4 million which will be used to upgrade, redesign and refurbish its outdated café, commercial kitchen, restaurant and barista room.

The café will be fully operational and will be open to the public, giving students real life industry experience, while the update to the commercial training kitchen will support student training.

Shepparton GOTAFE chief executive Travis Heeney said the new area would become a multi-functional space that would be able to transition across variable functions and hospitality training requirements.

“Our aim is to complement, not compete with, local businesses by providing highly skilled graduates into the community,” Mr Heeney said.

“These upgrades will create a vibrant student hub environment on campus that reflects the diversity of our region and the contemporary vision of GOTAFE for our students.”

Training, Skills and Higher Education Minister Gayle Tierney said the funding was part of the government's $1.81 billion investment into critical education infrastructure projects for schools and early childhood centres.

“We’ve rebuilt TAFE and are investing to make it even better, because giving Victorians the skills and training they need will be critical to our economic recovery,” she said.

The Seymour GOTAFE campus will also receive $1.6 million to upgrade areas including the student hub and courtyard.

