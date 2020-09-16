Elective surgery progressively resuming at GV Health from Thursday

Goulburn Valley Health will progressively resume elective surgery from Thursday, September 17, in line with the Victorian Government's current public health advice.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Wednesday elective surgeries would restart in regional Victoria, with metropolitan hospitals to resume surgeries from the end of the month.

This will include surgery beyond the levels of emergency, category 1 and urgent category 2, which have continued during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of a staged approach, GV Health will resume 75 per cent of usual elective surgery activity from September 17 and 85 per cent from the end of September, with 100 per cent of usual activity planned from November 23 onwards.

This is subject to any further advice from the Victorian Government.

“This is great news for our community,” GV Health executive director of clinical services Donna Sherringham said.

“GV Health is looking forward to being able to increase our elective surgery capacity as we move towards COVID normal.

“We understand that re-prioritising resources in response to the circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic recently has resulted in some people waiting for elective surgery having their care delayed. We regret this has had to occur.

“However, we will now be working as quickly as possible to reschedule elective surgery for

these patients.

“Our senior doctors and nurses are currently assessing the wait list and we’re making it a

priority to get people who have had extended wait times into theatre as soon as

possible.”

Ms Sherringham assured patients and their families that with staged moves toward normal levels of elective surgery, the health and wellbeing of the community remained top priority.

“Naturally, with an increase in services, we will be seeing more people visiting GV Health,” she said.

“Temperature screening prior to entry, physical distancing and adhering to room capacity regulations will remain in place across the health service to ensure the safety of our staff and patients collectively.”

Ms Sherringham said self-monitoring while waiting for elective surgery was as important as ever, and she encouraged all patients to act if they noticed a change in their health.

“If anyone waiting for elective surgery notices their condition changes or deteriorates, we encourage them to speak with their GP as soon as possible or contact GV Health directly,” she said.

Patients have been and will continue to be contacted to arrange necessary appointments and to schedule their operations and procedures.

Any delayed surgery or procedure will be re-scheduled as soon as possible.

