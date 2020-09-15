News

Grants worth a total $50K available for general medical practice training

By Charmayne Allison

Goulburn Valley Medical Workforce Fund is offering grants totalling $50,000 for organisations to deliver interactive online education for local general medical practices.

A response to the COVID-19 crisis, the grants will fund training around new ways to engage with patients in a pandemic environment, as well as being prepared for new service delivery methods into the future.

With COVID-19 restrictions forcing locals to alter how they access primary care services, this can, in turn, have both short-term and long-term impacts on the prevention, diagnosis and management of chronic diseases.

GVMWF spokesperson Sönke Tremper said this meant Shepparton's medical sector needed to remain accessible and affordable now more than ever.

“As much as we’d love to resume life as we know it, it looks like some changes are here to stay,” he said.

“Some of these are actually really great: We are now much more able to access services online or by phone, from our living room – and that includes medical services.

“If we can figure out how to provide broad access to excellent chronic disease prevention and medical management, and self-management by leveraging apps and other interactive online interfaces, more people will benefit.”

Funding will be awarded to one or more applicants who demonstrate an ability to deliver online interactive training for general practices in Greater Shepparton or the Strathbogie and Moira shires.

Successful applicants will deliver training on how to engage remotely yet meaningfully with people living with complex diseases.

Their training will also cover engaging with wider care teams, developing systems to support practitioners and patients, improvements in efficiencies and effectiveness for care teams and appropriate and accessible billing arrangements.

While this year's focus is on effective health care solutions for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, GVMWF aims to build the local primary care sector's capacity to respond to ongoing health challenges, including the need to build skills in prevention and management of chronic diseases, specifically diabetes.

Greater Shepparton Foundation chief executive Cheryl Hammer said the organisation was pleased to continue supporting the funding initiative.

“Its place-based focus will ensure the vulnerable in our community will have access to quality health care during, and post, this crisis,” she said.

“The outcomes will also pave the way for a more effective, efficient and importantly accessible system in the future.”

Applications close on Friday, September, 25.

For more information and to apply online, please visit communityfoundation.org.au/support/gvmw

