Madi’s mum has lived with an eating disorder as long as she can remember

When Madi's mum Peita asks for a hug, the Shepparton teenager doesn't ask why – she simply gives it.

Because, more than anything, the 16-year-old knows her mum just needs a safe place.

“She just needs to know I’m here,” Madi said.

“She just needs to know she is loved.”

For most of her adult life, Peita, a mother-of-two, has lived with an eating disorder.

It began in her early 20s with a binge eating disorder — a diagnosed condition marked by the frequent, excessive consumption of food.

But after undergoing weight loss surgery, the pendulum that was the mental illness ruling her life took a dramatic swing from binge eating to anorexia. Peita's mind, battered and worn by an emotional and hormonal nightmare, took on a new and equally sinister persona.

Food still remained a central distraction from her emotional pain — only this time she was unsustainably limiting it, consumed by fear she would regain the weight she had worked so hard to lose.

The subsequent years, and another long journey back to health, have been anything but easy.

There have been tears and triumphs. Steps forward and devastating steps back.

Today, Peita is living at home with Madi, her youngest daughter.

In supporting her mother it was almost inevitable Madi has had to grapple with her own battles around body image.

But if it weren't for people like her two daughters, Peita doesn’t know where she would be today.

“I feel like giving up all the time,” Peita said.

“My kids are what’s kept me going.”

Growing up in Tongala and Shepparton, Peita attended Gowrie Street Primary School and Wanganui Park Secondary College.

But her childhood came to a screeching halt when, at 15, she became pregnant with her eldest daughter.

“So much happened to my body before it was fully developed,” she said.

“And I missed out on a lot of things kids that age experienced, because I got pregnant. In a way, I feel like that had something to do with my struggles down the track.”

Throughout her life, Peita has always felt she was not “enough”; in the world inside her mind she knew she was not worthy enough, not smart enough, not pretty enough.

She can’t pinpoint when she first began struggling with binge eating disorder (BED). Like so many other forms of mental illness, it crept up and suddenly — almost unexpectedly — took over.

BED is not the same as over-eating. It is recurrent, insidious, much more serious.

‘Binges’ represent a distraction which can allow a person to avoid thinking about the root cause of problems they’re facing but are unable, or unwilling, to recognise.

And compounding the pain, feelings of guilt, disgust and depression often follow a bingeing episode.

As her mental illness tightened its stranglehold, Peita’s physical health deteriorated to the point she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

She began struggling with depression, often cutting herself off from the outside world and refusing physical activity, and her condition led to bullies teasing her children.

That launched her on a series of quick fixes — weight loss fads that promised much but understood nothing about Peita’s real problems, and her real fears.

Her last resort was invasive — Peita had weight loss surgery.

But once more the fix ignored the fundamental underlying issue.

Looking back, Peita doesn’t believe she was mentally prepared for the results of the procedure.

“I don’t blame the surgery itself for the illness. I blame the mental supports,” she said.

Peita’s weight plummeted until her body went into shock, rejecting food and drink.

“I couldn’t get anything in at all,” she said.

“So my illness was diagnosed as circumstantial anorexia, because of the circumstances of how it came about, because it wasn't exactly a mental rejection of food.

“It started as a physical rejection of food that got badly twisted along the way.”

TO HEAR MORE OF PEITA AND MADI'S STORY, LISTEN HERE:

At first, Peita was thrilled with the weight loss. Her diabetes vanished, and people on the fringes of her friendship circle began to take notice, exclaiming: “You’re pretty now” or, “You’ll finally be able to date”.

But her family saw beyond the public façade, saw something very different, saw Peita was sick.

“They were the first ones to say something,” she said.

“I was sleeping a lot, but restlessly — I couldn’t stay awake for a whole day. If I stood up, I often fainted.

“I'd usually hold onto the couch, the door frame, another person to get my bearings.”

But it wasn’t until October 2017 — Madi’s birthday — that Peita finally realised she needed help.

That’s also when Madi’s eyes were fully opened to her mum’s struggles.

“When she had her weight loss surgery, I was really young. I don't think I fully understood she was even having surgery in the first place,” Madi said.

“In my eyes she was always my mum.

“It didn't matter to me if she was overweight or underweight.”

Madi can still remember the moment she heard the sickening thud of her fainting mother hitting the floor.

“I didn’t know what it was at first, so I just kept carrying on with my friends,” she said.

“Then she came out and I saw the giant mark on her forehead, and her busted lip.

“I felt scared, but I didn't want to ask and make it a big deal in front of my friends.”

Peita was admitted to the Austin Hospital with dehydration and malnutrition — and the diagnosis was anorexia.

Madi still remembers feeling scared, seeing her mother lying in a hospital bed, so exhausted she couldn’t stay awake for more than a few minutes.

“I didn’t really understand what an eating disorder was at first,” Madi said.

“I thought it was just that she didn't want to eat. I didn’t realise it was a mental health condition.”

Finally admitting she had a problem, Peita began treatment.

Her symptoms gradually eased; she was soon sleeping soundly, her hair grew back, her energy levels increased and the nausea and fainting spells lessened.

In addition to attending a clinic with the Body Image Eating Disorders Treatment and Recovery Service (BETRS) in Melbourne, Peita has since worked to surround herself with local medical support.

After her diagnosis, she attended regular check-ups with a GP and connected with a dietitian and counsellor.

But in Shepparton, maintaining this holistic care hasn’t always been easy.

“There’s not nearly enough support for people with eating disorders here,” she said.

“It took me more than a year to find both a local dietitian and counsellor.

“I’ve had two GPs throughout the years, but they’ve both retired.

“And now we have COVID and it’s all just up in the air; so I haven’t had any professional treatment this year.”

Peita is currently in the “maintenance” stage of her illness, with her weight, eating patterns and symptoms under control.

But she knows it will be an ongoing battle.

“It's a lifelong struggle. You have good days, you have bad days. It’s so hard to fight urges,” she said.

Peita said her daughters encouraged her to keep fighting each and every day.

But witnessing her mum’s struggles, Madi hasn’t emerged unscathed — she’s had her own battles with body image along the way.

But she’s determined to win the war.

“I'm seeing how it's affected my mum and I don't want it to affect me like that. I want to be able to support her but still take care of myself as well,” she said.

“As long as I know I'm healthy, that's what's most important."

Madi encourages anyone who has a loved one living with an eating disorder to “just be there”.

“Make sure they know there’s always a safe place for them to come and talk,” she said.

“Even if you don't know what to say, sometimes just knowing they've gotten it off their chest is better.”

Just as sometimes, in the darkest corners of the night, letting them be close to you, to have that human touch just there, is also better.

If you need support for an eating disorder, call The Butterfly Foundation support line on 1800 334 673 or contact Eating Disorders Victoria on 1300 550 236.

For other crisis and counselling services, call Lifeline Australia on 131 114, BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636 or Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800.

READ MORE ABOUT EATING DISORDERS IN THE SHEPPARTON NEWS

Jacob, 28, has lived with anorexia and an exercise addiction for 13 years

Shepparton twins Brittany and Hayley Barnard both live with anorexia

Desperate need for more eating disorder services and support in Greater Shepparton

PODCAST: Do you mind if I ask? Brittany and Hayley

PODCAST: Do you mind if I ask? Jacob