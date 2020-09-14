New electric car charging stations set for Greater Shepparton

Electric vehicle drivers will soon be able to recharge in the region as Greater Shepparton was chosen as one of 17 sites across Victoria to house a new electric car charging station.

In a bid to help electric vehicle drivers tour regional Victoria, a network of more than 20 electric vehicle chargers will be rolled out across the state thanks to the Central Victorian Greenhouse Alliance, the Victorian Government and local councils.

Greater Shepparton City Council sustainable development director Geraldine Christou said council was thrilled to be one of the local government areas chosen for the project.

“The Charging the Regions project will provide public electric vehicle charging stations right throughout regional Victoria, promoting the use of electric vehicles and boosting their profile,” Ms Christou said.

“We hope this visible infrastructure will encourage people who live in Greater Shepparton to think about going electric.

“Council has led the way on this, introducing electric vehicles to its fleet and installing charging stations at the Welsford St offices and Doyles Rd complex,” she said.

At this stage, the two new 25 kw DC fast chargers will be located in Shepparton and Mooroopna.

Council is working through electrical and site consideration for the chargers.

Central Victorian Greenhouse Alliance executive officer Rob Law said increasing the charger network would help boost job numbers and electric vehicle uptake in regional Victoria.

“The Charging the Regions network will ensure that regional Victoria does not get left behind as more and more electric cars hit the road,” Mr Law said.

“It will boost jobs, stimulate electric vehicle tourism and encourage people who live in regional Victoria to think about ‘going electric’ on their next vehicle purchase.

“This is a great example of a positive economic stimulus project delivered in partnership between the Victorian Government and local councils,” he said.

The Central Victorian Greenhouse Alliance has released an open tender which will close on Tuesday, October 6 for the supply, installation and maintenance of the charging network.

For more information, visit www.eprocure.com.au/centralgoldfields

More local news

Smoother roads for Greater Shepparton drivers

Briggs takes part in virtual storytime