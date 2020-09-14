News

New electric car charging stations set for Greater Shepparton

By Morgan Dyer

Electric car chargers similar to this one in Avenel will be installed in Shepparton and Mooroopna.

1 of 1

Electric vehicle drivers will soon be able to recharge in the region as Greater Shepparton was chosen as one of 17 sites across Victoria to house a new electric car charging station.

In a bid to help electric vehicle drivers tour regional Victoria, a network of more than 20 electric vehicle chargers will be rolled out across the state thanks to the Central Victorian Greenhouse Alliance, the Victorian Government and local councils.

Greater Shepparton City Council sustainable development director Geraldine Christou said council was thrilled to be one of the local government areas chosen for the project.

“The Charging the Regions project will provide public electric vehicle charging stations right throughout regional Victoria, promoting the use of electric vehicles and boosting their profile,” Ms Christou said.

“We hope this visible infrastructure will encourage people who live in Greater Shepparton to think about going electric.

“Council has led the way on this, introducing electric vehicles to its fleet and installing charging stations at the Welsford St offices and Doyles Rd complex,” she said.

At this stage, the two new 25 kw DC fast chargers will be located in Shepparton and Mooroopna.

Council is working through electrical and site consideration for the chargers.

Central Victorian Greenhouse Alliance executive officer Rob Law said increasing the charger network would help boost job numbers and electric vehicle uptake in regional Victoria.

“The Charging the Regions network will ensure that regional Victoria does not get left behind as more and more electric cars hit the road,” Mr Law said.

“It will boost jobs, stimulate electric vehicle tourism and encourage people who live in regional Victoria to think about ‘going electric’ on their next vehicle purchase.

“This is a great example of a positive economic stimulus project delivered in partnership between the Victorian Government and local councils,” he said.

The Central Victorian Greenhouse Alliance has released an open tender which will close on Tuesday, October 6 for the supply, installation and maintenance of the charging network.

For more information, visit www.eprocure.com.au/centralgoldfields

More local news

Smoother roads for Greater Shepparton drivers

Briggs takes part in virtual storytime

Latest articles

News

Police seeking information on liquor theft

Shepparton police have released an image of a man they believe can assist with their inquiries relating to a liquor theft in July. Police would like to speak with this man in relation to the incident at an Archer St liquor retailer. Anyone with...

Shepparton News
News

New electric car charging stations set for Greater Shepparton

Electric vehicle drivers will soon be able to recharge in the region as Greater Shepparton was chosen as one of 17 sites across Victoria to house a new electric car charging station. In a bid to help electric vehicle drivers tour regional Victori...

Morgan Dyer
News

Expanded outdoor seating explored

European alfresco-style dining could be arriving in Shepparton as a way to draw more trade for hospitality.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

News

Faraday man dies following crash in Kialla East

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Kialla East on Saturday night.

Shepparton News
Virus updates

Skipping COVID roadmap step a possibility, says premier

Regional Victorians could skip a step in the COVID roadmap if active case remain low, meaning patrons could also return to sit-down meals rather than the current takeaway and delivery options.

James Bennett
News

Changes for regional Victoria could come sooner

REGIONAL Victorians could skip a step in the current COVID roadmap if numbers continue to remain low.

Andrew Johnston