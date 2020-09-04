News

Former Shepparton Vet missing at sea

By Morgan Dyer

Former Shepparton vet Lukas Orda - Picture AAP via Facebook.

1 of 1

A former Shepparton vet is one of 40 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea.

Father-of-one Lukas Orda previously undertook a year-long internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February 2018 and February 2019.

Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital senior surgeon Jim Vasey reflected on his time working alongside Mr Orda.

“Lukas is a very nice friendly, hardworking, flexible individual who respected everyone,” Mr Vasey said.

Mr Orda’s wife Emma, also worked in Shepparton.

“Lukas previously worked with small animals in Queensland and studied at James Cook University in Townsville,” Mr Vasey said.

“Our thoughts, prayers and best wishes extended to his wife Emma and his family.

“I only just caught up Lukas in the Gold Coast in January this year.

“He has a real passion for animals and definitely chose the right career path for himself.”

An Australian stockhandler whose identity is yet to be confirmed is also missing from the ship, which was carrying 5867 head of cattle.

The men are employed by Australasian Global Exports, a Melbourne-based exporter that operates across several countries.

The Gulf Livestock 1 was en route to China from New Zealand, when it went missing on Wednesday after it sent a distress call, as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

Three survivors have so far been found, but Japanese media, citing the nation's coastguard, said the second man died in hospital.

According to survivor Sareno Edvarodo, the vessel lost an engine before it was hit by a wave and capsized, a coastguard spokeswoman said.

When the ship capsized, crew were instructed to put on life jackets.

Mr Edvarodo said he jumped into the water and did not see any other crew before he was rescued.

A life jacket and cattle carcasses were collected from the area where the ship is believed to have sunk, the coastguard said.

The search is continuing for the remaining 40 crew members.

The Department of Foreign and Affairs is assisting the families of the two Australians.

The News understands the shipment was a New Zealand consignment, which will be a matter for their regulatory authorities.

More local news

Diamond milestone for the Malins

GV families set to benefit from generous donation

Latest articles

Sport

Basketball Victoria signals potential junior CBL season

BASKETBALL for country juniors is set to look a little different with a new junior basketball competition currently in the works at Basketball Victoria. During the past few months, the state governing body has been hard at work preparing a junior...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Running Sisters | Lisa Grove

LISA Groves’ running journey began just over 11 years ago, with the aim to regain fitness. She had just welcomed her son Alex into the world and was living in England with her partner Andy. Lisa travelled as a student to the UK for a 12-month...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Echuca local welcomes NAB League and VFL changes

FORMER Bendigo Pioneers coach and Williamstown Football Club’s head of development Brett Henderson believes changes to the VFL and NAB League will bring positive development to the game. The AFL recently announced it would make a raft of new...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

News

Former Shepparton vet missing at sea

A former Shepparton Veterinarian is one of 41 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea. Father of one Lukas Orda previously undertook an a yearlong internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February...

Morgan Dyer
News

NSW-Victoria border restrictions to be eased on Friday

THE easing of restrictions on the NSW-Victoria border are set to come into effect on Friday, September 4. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will be in Albury today where she is expected to announce the finer details of the border zone extension from...

Brayden May
News

COVID-19 restrictions loosen from next Sunday for regional Victoria

Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in outdoor public places while single parents and people living alone will be able to nominate a friend or family member to visit them, as part of eased restrictions in regional Victoria from next...

Charmayne Allison