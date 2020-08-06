More cameras to target Shepparton’s crime hotspots

Shepparton's crime hotspots will now be monitored by 23 new safety cameras.

Works to install the fixed wireless IP cameras at 10 locations throughout Shepparton began in May, as part of Stage Two Safer City Camera Network, and are now complete.

The locations were chosen on the back of crime statistics data, community perceptions of safety survey results and consultation with Victoria Police and the Safe Communities Advisory Committee.

The new locations target areas of high community congregation and existing blind spots within the Safer City Camera Network area.

The Safer City Camera Network is a partnership between Victoria Police and Greater Shepparton City Council aimed at making Shepparton a safe place for everyone.

“It’s an outstanding partnership and strategy for the prevention and detection of crime which has already seen great results,” Victoria Police Crime Inspector for Shepparton Matt Gleeson said.

“I would say it presents a very clear message to those looking to misbehave in Shepparton that their actions will be captured and there is little place for them to hide.”

The new cameras were installed following a $190,687 grant from the Department of Justice and Community Safety.

While the cameras are installed at various locations around town, the main network control station is based at the Shepparton police station watch house.

A secondary control station is located within the station to accommodate council camera operators.

“All 23 new cameras are now operational and that means Shepparton is now equipped to be considerably safer,” City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said.

“These cameras provide greater coverage and more opportunity for early intervention of anti-social behaviour in Shepparton.”

