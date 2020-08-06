News

More cameras to target Shepparton’s crime hotspots

By Liz Mellino

Twenty-three new safety cameras have been installed across Shepparton as part of Stage Two Safer City Camera Network.

1 of 1

Shepparton's crime hotspots will now be monitored by 23 new safety cameras.

Works to install the fixed wireless IP cameras at 10 locations throughout Shepparton began in May, as part of Stage Two Safer City Camera Network, and are now complete.

The locations were chosen on the back of crime statistics data, community perceptions of safety survey results and consultation with Victoria Police and the Safe Communities Advisory Committee.

The new locations target areas of high community congregation and existing blind spots within the Safer City Camera Network area.

The Safer City Camera Network is a partnership between Victoria Police and Greater Shepparton City Council aimed at making Shepparton a safe place for everyone.

“It’s an outstanding partnership and strategy for the prevention and detection of crime which has already seen great results,” Victoria Police Crime Inspector for Shepparton Matt Gleeson said.

“I would say it presents a very clear message to those looking to misbehave in Shepparton that their actions will be captured and there is little place for them to hide.”

The new cameras were installed following a $190,687 grant from the Department of Justice and Community Safety.

While the cameras are installed at various locations around town, the main network control station is based at the Shepparton police station watch house.

A secondary control station is located within the station to accommodate council camera operators.

“All 23 new cameras are now operational and that means Shepparton is now equipped to be considerably safer,” City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said.

“These cameras provide greater coverage and more opportunity for early intervention of anti-social behaviour in Shepparton.”

MORE POLICE NEWS

Kialla father disappointed after thieves steal three bikes from his home

Shepparton teenagers allegedly evade police before crashing stolen vehicle

Vehicle collides with fence in Cobram before fleeing the scene

Latest articles

Rugby

Vaughan sorry for NRL bubble breach

St George Illawarra forward Paul Vaughan admits it was selfish and reckless to break the NRL’s bubble and dine out, placing him in two weeks’ quarantine.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bennett miffed by Boyd’s fullback absence

Wayne Bennett can’t work out why it’s taken Brisbane so long to move Darius Boyd to fullback ahead of their grudge match with his South Sydney side.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bennett, Vaughan face two-week quarantines

Peter V’landys claims Wayne Bennett and Paul Vaughan should know better than to put the NRL at risk, with both facing two weeks in quarantine.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

New active COVID-19 case recorded for Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 627 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. But the overall total has increased by 579 with 48 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Stage three - what you can and can’t do in regional Victoria

Shepparton will go back into stage three COVID-19 ‘’stay-at-home restrictions” from 11.59pm Wednesday alongside all of regional Victoria.

Madi Chwasta
News

New COVID-19 case not tested at NCN Health

Moira Shire has recorded a new active case of COVID-19. The new case comes as Victoria recorded 439 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Morgan Dyer