Kialla father disappointed after thieves steal three bikes from his home

A Kialla father has been left disappointed after thieves broke into his shed in the middle of the night, stealing three motorbikes worth close to $13,000.

Stephen Thomas said he and his wife woke on Tuesday morning to find the back and front gates of their Kialla Lakes home had been forced open, along with the lock on the shed door.

Thieves managed to take three of the bikes parked inside the shed while the couple slept, before fleeing the scene.

“We woke up to see the back gate was open and the front gate had been broken and opened — the shed door in the yard was also opened and that's were the bikes were, it's pretty disappointing,” Mr Thomas said.

“There must have been three (offenders) because they only took three bikes even though there were six there; they must have picked the best of them — they knew what they were after.”

A blue Yamaha DT 175, a blue Suzuki DR 650 and a red CT 110 postie bike which had a red milk crate attached on the back were stolen.

The red postie bike with a red milk crate attached to the back (third from left) was stolen from Stephen Thomas' shed.

Mr Thomas said the bikes had sentimental value to him and his family, with one being a vintage bike used by his children when they were younger.

He had been working to restore it over the past few months during the coronavirus lockdowns.

“I had been resorting it during the COVID-19 times and I nearly had it finished — it was running really well,” he said.

“I then had another bigger bike that I take on central Australia trips with friends, that one is quite expensive ... the other was a postie bike that we used for running around town.”

While the act itself is extremely disappointing, Mr Thomas said he received another blow when he was told the bikes were not covered under his house and contents insurance.

“It's different if they’re parked in the street but apparently because they were locked in the shed in the backyard they're not covered — that's the most frustrating part."

This DR 650 Suzuki was one of the three bikes stolen from a Kialla Lakes home while the family slept.

The Kialla father said his only hope was now if someone in the community recognised the bikes and called the police.

“The smaller, older vintage bike is a little bit unique and the bigger adventure bike is fairly distinct,” Mr Thomas said.

“Our only hope is that somebody sees them and recognises that they're ours.”

Shepparton police confirmed they were investigating the incident.