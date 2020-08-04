News

Shepparton teenagers allegedly evade police before crashing stolen vehicle

By Liz Mellino

Three Shepparton teenagers were taken to hospital after the car they were in allegedly evaded police before crashing and rolling several times on Sunday.

The three female offenders, two aged 13 and one aged 16, were in a stolen vehicle when they attempted to evade police along South Rd in Yarrawonga on Sunday morning.

Police attempted to intercept the vehicle, which allegedly took off at speed before crashing at the intersection of South Rd and Benalla Rd, where it rolled several times.

Police said the offenders then decamped from the scene and were later found 7 km west of Yarrawonga.

The occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries and stayed overnight for observation.

Police confirmed the teenagers will be interviewed over the incident and other incidents including the theft of a motor vehicle, evading police and conduct endangering life.

