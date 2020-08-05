Bookings go “mad” for Shepparton restaurants and cafés before lockdown

Shepparton restaurants and cafés received an "incredible" amount of bookings, as diners made a last-minute dash to beat the latest coronavirus restrictions.

Aussie Hotel owner Paul Tsorbaris said he had been fully booked since Saturday, when stage three restrictions limiting regional Victorians to takeaway were announced.

“This week’s been incredible,” he said.

“People just want to come out and enjoy their last pub meal and drink — the phones haven’t stopped.

“I was pretty much booked out most nights anyway, but it’s just gone mad now.”

During the previous lockdown, Shepparton's Little Lipari shut its doors and only reopened in June.

But owner Claire Di Stefano said this time round, things would be different.

“Last time we looked after the kids for nine weeks — we were a bit nervous,” she said.

“We'll be remaining open this time and we've installed a takeaway window so we can safely serve people.

“We'll even be doing takeaway dinners for the first time, as well as lunches and breakfasts.”

Ms Di Stefano said although it had been a "crazy 2020", she was happy there was more time this lockdown to sell off excess food before restrictions came into effect and that it had been nice and busy.

Shepparton's Fryers Street Food Store co-owner Ingrid Thomas said the restaurant was fully booked on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

“We’re usually closed on those nights, but we opened and got a really good response from people who were really keen to get a meal in,” she said.

Ms Thomas said although she did not have the same anxiety and fear that came with the last lockdown, she was still feeling flat.

“When we were reopening last time, we said we didn’t want to do it more than once, and now it’s clearly not a one-time thing,” she said.

“The novelty factor isn’t there, so it’s wondering how the emotional wear and tear is going to go if it’s an ongoing situation.”

“Like we have previously done, we’ll keep our sense of humour and have a few fun things to offer people along the way.

“We’ll get through this through working together as a community and supporting each other.”

