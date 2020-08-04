Shepparton businesses face ruin in second COVID-19 shutdowns

Shepparton's leaders fear business will suffer long-term financial ruin as the region faces a second round of stage three COVID-19 restrictions from 11.59 pm Wednesday.

But there are safety nets available — businesses in regional Victoria affected by the coming shutdown will be eligible for a $5000 payment from the Victorian Government.

JobKeeper will remain at the current $1500 fortnightly level until the end of September when it will be reduced to $1200.

Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed said the support would be welcomed, but it would not alleviate the pain felt by business owners and employees.

“This second time around could be the straw that breaks the camel's back,” Ms Sheed said.

Ms Sheed called for the extension of JobKeeper at its current $1500 level beyond September, and for the reassessment of the payment's eligibility requirements.

To be eligible for JobKeeper after September, businesses must show they have experienced a significant decline in turnover of at least 30 per cent in both the June and September quarters.

“Some businesses’ figures in June bounced up again, and now they will go back down,” Ms Sheed said.

“It’s really important the assessments for JobKeeper are based on this (September) quarter we’re in, and not both June and September.”

Member for Nicholls Damian Drum said the long-term effects of these restrictions on business owners, both mentally and financially, were a cause for concern.

While he was confident JobKeeper would continue to help those who were in need of the payment, he said the Victorian Government should allow "clean" regional communities, such as Northern Victoria and Mildura, to continue trading.

“It’s very disappointing all of regional Victoria has been lumped into one entity,” he said.

“If we can stay clean (from the virus), we’ll be able to make a substantial claim back."

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said the government should continue current support packages.

“Business is doing it tough, and assistance is needed to ensure that businesses assessed for funding programs have the support they need to keep them going during the pandemic, and make sure they come out the other side,” she said.

Cr Abduallah said businesses could apply for grants as part of council's stage two COVID-19 package, and council was continuing to implement the Working for Victoria initiative which will support new jobs in the region.

She said businesses were encouraged to contact council if they had difficulty paying rates.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the government was looking at eligibility for JobKeeper to ensure suffering businesses were not overlooked.

“We don’t want businesses that have been really badly hit through the September period, but may not have met the 30 per cent threshold in the June period (ineligible for JobKeeper),” he said.

“We want to make sure we can get support to them as well.”

Stage three restrictions will force many businesses to shut or alter their service across regional Victoria, including restaurants, cafes, beauty service providers and gyms.

The Victorian Government also announced abattoirs across the state would reduce to two-thirds production, as "non-essential" businesses were shut down in metropolitan Melbourne under stage four restrictions.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews also said people living in Melbourne were able to travel to regional Victoria for essential work — as long as they did not have COVID-19 symptoms.

The Federal Government also announced workers diagnosed with COVID-19 were able to access a $1500 payment if they had run out of sick leave.

Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19, as Victoria recorded 429 more cases and 13 additional deaths.