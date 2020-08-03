Stage three - what you can and can’t do in regional Victoria

Shepparton will go back into stage three COVID-19 ‘'stay-at-home restrictions" from Thursday.

Here are the rules under stage three:

From 11.59 pm Wednesday, there are only four reasons to leave the home in regional Victoria:

● Shopping for food or other essential items;

● To provide care-giving, for compassionate reasons or to seek medical treatment;

● For exercise; and

● For work or study, if you cannot work or study from home.

Gatherings of people:

No visitors are allowed in the home.

You can only be outdoors with household members only, or one other person.

Work from home:

If you are able to work from home, you must work from home.

Schools:

All year levels statewide go back to remote learning from Wednesday, August 5, except for vulnerable children and children of permitted workers.

Specialist schools remain open for all children, and childcare and kinder remain open for all children.

Shopping, retail and personal services:

Restaurants and cafes can only offer take-away and delivery.

Pubs, bars, clubs and nightclubs can open for bottle shop service only or delivery.

Food courts are closed, as are beauty and personal care services, except for hairdressers.

Auction houses and real estate auctions and inspections must operate remotely, and inspections by appointment.

Shopping centres can remain open, but people can only shop for essential goods and services.

Entertainment:

Libraries and community venues are open only to host an "essential public support service", or a wedding or funeral.

Galleries, museums, zoos, outdoor amusement parks and arcades, indoor cinemas, drive-in cinemas, concert venues, and brothels and strip clubs must close.

Ceremonies:

Religious ceremonies and private worship via broadcast only.

Weddings can be up to five people (couple, two witnesses and celebrant), and funerals up to 10 people, plus those conducting a funeral.

People are allowed to leave home for a wedding or funeral, and are allowed to enter metropolitan Melbourne for a funeral.

Travel:

Allowed within regional Victoria for work, education (if necessary), moving goods and services and care or compassionate reasons.

Holiday accommodation and camping is closed, unless for residents, emergency accommodation or workers.

You can't go to your second place of residence, except for emergency or maintenance, shared custody, or to stay with an intimate partner.

Sport and recreational activities

Community sport, indoor sport and recreation are banned.

Outdoor sport is allowed, but only if able to maintain a 1.5 m social distance from others.

Swimming pools, play centres and playgrounds are closed

